Natural Grocers™ Brings Organic And Natural Groceries And Free Nutrition Education To Jefferson City On March 3

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces the opening of its Jefferson City, MO location, scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Located at 3535 Missouri Blvd. The new store will provide communities in and around Jefferson City access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy, 100-precent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always AffordableSM Price.

Grand Opening – Giveaways and Discounts

The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag filled with ingredients needed to make Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set (oven mitt + utensils.)i

The store will feature grand opening specials from March 3 through March 31, 2021. These discountsii include 100-percent organic produce such as Gala apples, Ataulfo mango, and blueberries, pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggsiii, and everyday items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2lb. Organic Rolled Oats.

For Jefferson City's Community

Jefferson City marks Natural Grocers' sixth Missouri location and its first to serve residents and visitors of the state capital. The store will be stocked to meet the needs of the community, whether they are looking to quickly fuel up before a ride on the area's many bike paths, to gather all the ingredients for nutritious homecooked meals, or refresh their bathroom cabinet for a transparent, clean and sustainable at home spa experience.

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Jefferson City community a unique grocery shopping experience, including its impeccable product standards, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, sustainable building practices, and neighborhood outreach through free Nutrition Education and its partnership with Missouri's local food bank, Salvation Army Center of Hope. Natural Grocers prohibits hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries. As a company that's always conscious of its environmental footprint, the store includes energy-saving innovations and non-toxic building materials throughout.

The store will have a Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. Natural Grocers' highly educated NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which will be available via phone or video.

Natural Grocers' Always Affordable pricing and special discounts through its {N}power® loyalty program ensure that the highest quality groceries are accessible for everyone. {N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 41411iv.

Customers shopping at the new Jefferson City store will enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping and working environment due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.; and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. These special shopping hours will start on Wednesday, March 10, 2020.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Jefferson City store, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/jefferson-city

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

[i] Valid 3/3/2021 only to the first 100 customers. Limit one per in-store customer. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand. No rain checks. [ii] Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only. See store for details. [iii] Must be an {N}power member to receive this discount. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 41411. [iv] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

