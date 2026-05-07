Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights for Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Net sales increased 0.5% to $337.4 million;

Daily average comparable store sales increased 0.5%, and 9.4% on a two-year basis;

Net income increased 2.5% to $13.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.58;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.0% to $27.4 million; and

Opened one new store.

"We performed well in a challenging environment, delivering earnings growth through strong store‑level execution and disciplined expense management," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "We believe that consumer prioritization of health and wellness, including food and nutrition, is growing and enduring. Our differentiated natural and organic offering, supported by rigorous standards and our Always AffordableSM pricing strategy, continues to deliver strong value and reinforces our competitive positioning."

In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this earnings release.

Operating Results — Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

Net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $1.6 million, or 0.5%, to $337.4 million, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, due to a $1.7 million increase in comparable store sales and a $1.1 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 0.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, comprised of a 1.6% increase in daily average transaction size and a 1.1% decrease in daily average transaction count.

Gross profit during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $0.7 million to $102.4 million. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin increased by 10 basis points to 30.4% during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 30.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower store occupancy costs as a percentage of net sales.

Store expenses during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased 1.6% to $71.6 million, primarily driven by expense management. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales were 21.2% during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, down from 21.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Administrative expenses during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 10.0% to $12.1 million, primarily driven by higher technology expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, up from 3.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 3.1% to $18.1 million. Operating margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was 5.4%, up from 5.2% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $13.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $27.4 million, compared to $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating Results — First Six Months Fiscal 2026 Compared to First Six Months Fiscal 2025

During the first six months of fiscal 2026, net sales increased $7.0 million, or 1.0%, to $673.0 million, compared to the first six months of fiscal 2025, due to a $7.4 million increase in comparable store sales and a $3.5 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $3.9 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 1.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2026, primarily driven by an increase in daily average transaction size.

Gross profit during the first six months of fiscal 2026 increased $0.7 million, or 0.4%, to $201.3 million, compared to $200.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin decreased to 29.9% during the first six months of fiscal 2026, compared to 30.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2025. The decrease in gross margin was driven by lower product margin primarily due to higher inventory shrink in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Store expenses during the first six months of fiscal 2026 decreased 1.2% to $144.6 million, primarily driven by expense management. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales were 21.5% during the first six months of fiscal 2026, down from 22.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Administrative expenses during the first six months of fiscal 2026 increased 1.9% to $23.0 million, primarily driven by higher technology expenses partially offset by lower compensation expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.4% in each of the first six months of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025.

Operating income for the first six months of fiscal 2026 increased 6.0% to $32.8 million. Operating margin during the first six months of fiscal 2026 was 4.9%, compared to 4.6% in the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $24.8 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $23.0 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2026 was $50.9 million, compared to $49.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $20.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $70.0 million revolving credit facility.

During the first six months of fiscal 2026, the Company generated $43.8 million in cash from operations and invested $30.3 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new and relocated/remodeled stores and real property acquisitions.

Dividend Announcement

Today, the Company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2026.

Growth and Development

During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company opened one new store. The Company ended the second quarter with 169 stores in 21 states. Since March 31, 2026, the Company relocated one existing store and opened one new store.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company is refining its fiscal 2026 outlook:

Fiscal 2026

Prior Outlook

Updated Outlook Number of new stores

6 to 8

6 to 8 Number of relocations/remodels

2 to 3

2 to 3 Daily average comparable store sales growth

1.5% to 4.0%

1.5% to 2.5% Diluted earnings per share

$2.00 to $2.15

$2.07 to $2.15









Capital expenditures (in millions)

$50 to $55

$45 to $50

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss this earnings release. The dial-in number is 1-888-347-6606 (US) or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q2 FY 2026 Earnings Call." A simultaneous audio webcast will be available at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com and archived for a minimum of 20 days.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 170 stores in 21 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following constitutes a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, national, regional or local political, economic, inflationary, disinflationary, recessionary, business, interest rate, labor market, competitive, market, regulatory, trade policy, supply chain and other factors, and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the securities laws.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations at 303-986-4600 or by visiting the Company's website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

March 31,

Six months ended

March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 337,376

335,769

672,955

665,990 Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs

234,933

234,021

471,653

465,418 Gross profit

102,443

101,748

201,302

200,572 Store expenses

71,573

72,755

144,582

146,281 Administrative expenses

12,125

11,023

22,960

22,537 Pre-opening expenses

640

417

1,008

853 Operating income

18,105

17,553

32,752

30,901 Interest expense, net

(632)

(750)

(1,345)

(1,673) Income before income taxes

17,473

16,803

31,407

29,228 Provision for income taxes

(4,039)

(3,702)

(6,639)

(6,189) Net income

$ 13,434

13,101

24,768

23,039

















Net income per share of common stock:















Basic

$ 0.58

0.57

1.08

1.01 Diluted

$ 0.58

0.56

1.07

0.99 Weighted average number of shares of common stock

outstanding:















Basic

23,035,242

22,935,698

23,021,642

22,919,457 Diluted

23,215,112

23,273,700

23,234,930

23,215,633

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





March 31, 2026

September 30,

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,723

17,116 Accounts receivable, net

13,095

11,966 Merchandise inventory

129,686

132,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,052

6,025 Total current assets

170,556

168,075 Property and equipment, net

204,220

182,741 Other assets:







Operating lease assets, net

253,194

259,586 Finance lease assets, net

39,839

42,895 Other assets

5,569

5,452 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

11,323

11,755 Total other assets

309,925

319,688 Total assets

$ 684,701

670,504









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 89,640

80,991 Accrued expenses

31,355

37,236 Operating lease obligations, current portion

37,336

36,495 Finance lease obligations, current portion

4,149

4,061 Total current liabilities

162,480

158,783 Long-term liabilities:







Co-PACE Financing

1,451

— Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

238,982

245,803 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

42,604

45,660 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

8,289

7,863 Total long-term liabilities

291,326

299,326 Total liabilities

453,806

458,109 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,040,786 and

22,954,712 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and September 30, 2025,

respectively

23

23 Additional paid-in capital

63,675

63,033 Retained earnings

167,197

149,339 Total stockholders' equity

230,895

212,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 684,701

670,504

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Six months ended March 31,



2026

2025 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 24,768

23,039 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

16,124

15,838 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs

21

81 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(13)

15 Share-based compensation

1,802

2,257 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

426

(1,800) Non-cash interest expense

3

2 Other

156

1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







(Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable, net

(696)

(368) Merchandise inventory

3,282

(4,102) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(276)

(2,217) Income tax receivable

(1,006)

— Operating lease assets

17,203

16,787 (Decrease) increase in:







Operating lease liabilities

(17,232)

(16,974) Accounts payable

5,158

4,650 Accrued expenses

(5,881)

(465) Net cash provided by operating activities

43,839

36,744 Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(29,928)

(16,040) Acquisition of other intangibles

(454)

(152) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

17

44 Proceeds from property insurance settlements

22

268 Net cash used in investing activities

(30,343)

(15,880) Financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving loans

321,300

314,200 Repayments under revolving loans

(321,300)

(314,200) Finance lease obligation payments

(1,819)

(1,951) Dividends to shareholders

(6,910)

(5,500) Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting

(1,160)

(1,075) Net cash used in financing activities

(9,889)

(8,526) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,607

12,338 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

17,116

8,871 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 20,723

21,209 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 346

721 Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of $235 and

$108, respectively

893

964 Income taxes paid

7,219

7,328 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid

$ 5,872

2,653 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations



11,253

8,282 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations



(32)

— Building and land acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing



1,343

— Tenant lease intangibles acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing



109

—

‌ NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including certain items such as impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and non-recurring items.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:





Three months ended

March 31,

Six months ended

March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income

$ 13,434

13,101

24,768

23,039 Interest expense, net

632

750

1,345

1,673 Provision for income taxes

4,039

3,702

6,639

6,189 Depreciation and amortization

8,151

7,888

16,124

15,838 EBITDA



26,256

25,441

48,876

46,739 Impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs



—

31

45

118 Share-based compensation

945

822

1,802

2,257 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs



150

1

153

1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,351

26,295

50,876

49,115

EBITDA increased 3.2% to $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $25.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. EBITDA increased 4.6% to $48.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $46.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.8% and 7.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.3% and 7.0% for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.0% to $27.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $26.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.6% to $50.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $49.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 8.1% and 7.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.6% and 7.4% for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.

Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, store closing costs and amortization of SaaS implementation costs;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and





Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.