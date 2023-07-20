Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

News provided by

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 16:05 ET

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-347-6606 (U.S.); 1-855-669-9657 (Canada); or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Call." Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

Investors and other parties may listen to the webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/ or directly at  https://app.webinar.net/kYdXnaK5l7P.

An audio recording of the conference call will be archived for a minimum of 20 days on the Company's website at http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. 

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Also from this source

Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Soak up Summer Discounts with 'Splash into Savings' Event

Natural Grocers® Launches Summer Fundraiser to Support its good4u Crew through The Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.