Natural Grocers® Celebrates Arbor Day in Nebraska With a Special Gift and Savings April 24-26, 2026

NATURAL GROCERS - NEBRASKA

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers entered Nebraska in 2012 with the opening of its first store in Lincoln. The retailer later opened two locations in Omaha and now operates three stores in the Cornhusker State.

"With its strong agricultural roots and appreciation for the outdoors, Nebraska has always felt like a natural home for Natural Grocers," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Arbor Day is a perfect moment to recognize our Nebraska customers and our shared commitment to caring for the planet."

NEBRASKA {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Natural Grocers will celebrate Arbor Day, a holiday that originated in the state of Nebraska, by honoring its customers with a freebie and extra savings for {N}power members from April 24–26.

April 24–26: All {N}power members at Nebraska stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Nebraska—while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at Nebraska stores will receive a limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Nebraska—while supplies last. April 24–26: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5-off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? No problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy Even More Affordable PricesSM, discounts and surprise offers. Customers can earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Sign up for {N}power here.[iii]

A COMMITMENT TO CREW

Natural Grocers provides careers for more than 70 good4uSM Crew members in Nebraska. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life and is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being through free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality products at its Always AffordableSM prices.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' career options (search by store and state, including Nebraska).

FOLLOW, VISIT AND SUBSCRIBE

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. Visit naturalgrocers.com, download their app, or subscribe to the free Health Hotline® Magazine from Natural Grocers for monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer only valid 4/24/2026-4/26/2026 at participating Nebraska stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Nebraska Natural Grocers stores 4/24/2026-4/26/2026. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5-off coupon. View minimum purchase details via {N}power email or app. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the minimum requirement in one transaction.

[iii] Sign up by 4/21/2026 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.