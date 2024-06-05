Natural Grocers® Celebrates National Oklahoma Day with a Freebie and $5 Off, June 7-9, 2024

Family-Operated Grocer offers Oklahoma {N}power® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its first annual Celebrate Oklahoma Event, June 7-9, at its six Oklahoma stores. Customers are invited to celebrate National Oklahoma Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

All {N}power members at Oklahoma stores will receive a FREE, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Oklahoma, while supplies last (June 7-9).

OKLAHOMA PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers extended its roots to Oklahoma with the opening of its first store in July 2011. The company added five more stores in the panhandle state through 2015 and has been proudly serving Oklahomans ever since.

"Natural Grocers started back in 1955 from very humble beginnings. As we grew and expanded beyond our home state of Colorado, we were warmly embraced by health-minded communities seeking quality natural and organic products at our Always AffordableSM prices," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "From the time we opened our first store in the state of Oklahoma in 2011, it was clear our Company had found another great fit.

Natural Grocers prioritizes products and producers using regenerative agriculture practices, and we embrace meat and animal standards that nurture the welfare of animals and farming communities. We believe it's these types of practices, our quality customer service and affordable prices that have kept Oklahomans coming back to our stores for almost thirteen years."

OKLAHOMA {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

To say 'thank you' for this decade-plus relationship, the family-operated company is hosting its first annual Celebrate Oklahoma event, starting June 7, 2024.

June 7-9: All {N}power members at Oklahoma stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Oklahoma , while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at stores will receive a , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including , while supplies last. June 7-9: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO OKLAHOMA CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for over 120 Crew members in the state of Oklahoma. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. The average rate for hourly store Crew in the state of Oklahoma was more than $21 as of November 2023, including $1.00 per hour in store credit, in Vitamin Bucks – a program that is completely unique to Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 6/7/24-6/9/24 at participating Oklahoma stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating Oklahoma Natural Grocers stores, 6/7/24-6/9/24. Customers who have signed up by 6/4/24 will receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for details. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

