Natural Grocers® Celebrates Nevada Day with a Special Gift and Savings, Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025

Nevada {N}power® members will receive a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and a $5-off coupon from the family-operated grocer

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its Celebrate Nevada Day event, from Oct. 31–Nov. 2, at its four Nevada stores. Customers are invited to celebrate Nevada Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5-off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

Natural Grocers® will be celebrating Nevada Day by honoring its customers with a freebie and extra savings for {N}power members from Oct. 31–Nov. 2.

NEVADA PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded its roots west to the state of Nevada in 2014, with its first store in Reno. The company has since added three additional stores serve Nevadans in the "Silver State", with the most recent being its location in Incline Village, which opened last summer.

"We may have started in Colorado, but Nevada welcomed us like family," said Raquel Isely, vice president at Natural Grocers. "From the Biggest Little City to the bright lights of Vegas and the breath-taking beauty of Incline Village, the state of Nevada brims with possibility, adventure and love of community. Celebrating Nevada Day with you is our way of saying thanks."

NEVADA {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Oct. 31–Nov. 2: All {N}power members at Nevada stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Nevada, while supplies last. [i]

{N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here.[iii] Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO NEVADA CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for approximately 75 good4uSM Crew members in the state of Nevada. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Click here to learn more about career options with Natural Grocers (search by store and state—including Nevada).

LEARN MORE

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer valid 10/31/25-11/2/25 at participating Nevada stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Nevada Natural Grocers stores, 10/31/25-11/2/25. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase of $25 is required to use the $5-off coupon. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the $25 requirement in one transaction.

[iii] Sign up by 10/29/25 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.