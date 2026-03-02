Natural Grocers® Celebrates Wyoming's 307 Day with a Special Gift and Savings March 7-9, 2026

NATURAL GROCERS – WYOMING

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded into Wyoming in July 2010 with the opening of its first store in Cheyenne, followed by a store in Casper in May 2011. The company plans to open a third Wyoming location in Rock Springs later this year.

"March 7, fondly known as '307 Day' in honor of the Cowboy State's area code, is the perfect time to celebrate our Wyoming customers," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing for Natural Grocers. "This event is our way of thanking the communities that have supported us for more than 15 years. We invite Wyomingites to join us March 7–9 for the festivities, stock up on our premium-quality products at our Always Affordable prices and experience the exceptional customer service that has defined Natural Grocers since 1955."

WYOMING {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE AND CELEBRATE

Natural Grocers will celebrate Wyoming's 307 Day by thanking customers with a free gift and extra savings for {N}power members March 7–9.

March 7–9: All {N}power members at Wyoming stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Wyoming—while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at Wyoming stores will receive a limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Wyoming—while supplies last. March 7–9: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5-off coupon.[ii]

Not an {N}power member? No problem. Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals and surprise offers. Customers can earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Sign up for {N}power here.[iii]

A COMMITMENT TO WYOMING CREW

With the addition of its Rock Springs store, Natural Grocers provides careers for nearly 70 good4uSM Crew members in Wyoming. The company is passionate about helping its employees live quality balanced lives and is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being through free nutrition education programs, comprehensive benefits and access to the highest-quality products at its Always AffordableSM prices.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' career options (search by store and state, including Wyoming).

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. To learn more about a natural approach to living, monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles, visit naturalgrocers.com, download their app, or subscribe to the free Health Hotline® Magazine from Natural Grocers to learn more about a natural approach to living with monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

