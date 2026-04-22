Natural Grocers® Expands Private-Label Brand With Two Varieties of Wild Smoked Salmon

Natural Grocers® expands its private‑label seafood line with two sustainably sourced wild smoked salmon options. Post this

Sustainably harvested and certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the thinly sliced salmon is cold smoked in small batches at a longtime seaside smokehouse, delivering a silky texture and balanced flavor suited for everything from bagels and brunch boards to sandwiches, pasta dishes and snacking straight from the package.

"Our Natural Grocers Brand Wild Smoked Salmon reflects our commitment to thoughtfully sourced, high‑quality food," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Both varieties meet our Gold seafood standards, which require responsible harvest practices that support healthy fish populations, limit by-catch and minimize impact on marine ecosystems. These standards also emphasize transparency and traceability throughout the fishery, humane handling, and careful processing. Our sockeye and coho are Non‑GMO Project Verified, kosher and free of artificial preservatives, flavors, synthetic colors or added sugar—offering customers a simple, high‑quality protein option they can feel good about serving."

IN STORES NOW

Natural Grocers Brand Wild Smoked Coho Salmon ($8.99/3 oz)

Natural Grocers Brand Wild Smoked Sockeye Salmon ($8.99/3 oz)

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to feature more than 900 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Each product is developed to meet the company's strict quality standards while remaining Always Affordable, reflecting its belief that access to high-quality, responsibly produced food should not be a luxury. Recent additions to the house brand include Regenerative Organic Certified® Pasture-Raised Eggs and four new varieties of Organic Frozen Ravioli, with even more premium-quality, private-label products on the way.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' fish and seafood standards by visiting naturalgrocers.com/standards/fish-seafood-standards.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] for any press-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.