Natural Grocers® Honored at UNFI Circle of Excellence Ceremony at Expo West

The Customer of the Year Award recognizes industry-leading results across Performance, Impact, & partnership with UNFI. Post this

NATIONAL CUSTOMER OF THE YEAR: WEST REGION

The Customer of the Year Award recognizes industry-leading results across Performance, Impact, and partnership with UNFI. The award winners embody the highest standards of achievement in the eyes of North America's premier grocery wholesaler.

"Congratulations to Natural Grocers on this well-deserved recognition," said Sandy Douglas, CEO of UNFI. "We are grateful to be a part of your support team, and we look forward to continuing to help drive your success through the product assortment, quality, reliable execution and increased efficiency our partnership strives to provide."

With 168 stores across 21 states, Natural Grocers received the National Customer of the Year for the West, for exceptional sales growth, a strong commitment to community and sustainability, and making a positive impact in the industry.

Jesse Nesbitt, Senior Director of Purchasing Systems for Natural Grocers stated, "We are honored to have received this award from UNFI. It embodies our commitment to our partners, our communities and the regenerative farming practices that bring a more hopeful future for our planet. Regenerative farming practices improve soil health, water quality, biodiversity and ecosystem resilience. In 2023 Natural Grocers became the first national grocery retailer to offer two private-label Certified Regenerative and Certified Organic eggs. In addition to Regenerative and Organic certifications, our eggs are also American Humane Certified.

Through our rigorous product standards, we strive to consistently provide our customers with the highest quality natural and organic products at affordable prices. As we continuously update these standards, UNFI has demonstrated that they are willing to join us. The successful launch of our Regenerative private label eggs is just one example. UNFI supported the delivery of these products as promised. This enabled us to grow customer loyalty and category sales. We are proud to accept this award from such a dedicated partner."

To learn more about UNFI's Circle of Excellence Awards, click here.

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/our-standards to learn more about Natural Grocers' rigorous product standards.

Click here for a media kit.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, eCommerce providers, and foodservice customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is delivering value for its stakeholders, visit www.unfi.com.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.