Natural Grocers® Hosts "Art of Taking it Easy" Event, Featuring Dr. Brian King, on October 19, 2023, in Lakewood, Colorado

Date: Thursday, Oct 19, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM (Mtn Daylight Time)

Location: 12612 West Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80228

Cost: FREE - Registrations with Eventbrite are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited.

THE ART OF TAKING IT EASY

The evening's presentation will be based on King's recent book, The Art of Taking it Easy (available at all Natural Grocers locations). Through engaging humor and practical strategies, attendees can learn how to prioritize self-care and incorporate relaxation techniques into their daily routines. A Nutritional Health Coach from Natural Grocers will follow Dr. Brian's presentation with nutrition tips on supporting the body and mind while experiencing stress—including which types of supplements to take and how they can help reduce stress.

"Natural Grocers started carrying Dr. King's book, The Art of Taking it Easy at our stores last fall. Dr. King's message perfectly aligns with how we prioritize the physical and mental health of humans. Our customers showed an immediate interest and the book also gained popularity among our good4uSM Crew (what we call our employees). Once we found out that Dr. King is not only an expert psychologist and an award-winning author, but a stand-up comedian and sought-after keynote speaker, we invited him to be our premier Guest Speaker for 2023," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "This event is free, open to the public and is an opportunity to empower attendees to better understand, manage, and ultimately reduce their stress levels. By learning how to 'take it easy', we can enhance our overall well-being in ourselves and in others. We invite the community to join us for a night of laughter and learning with Dr. King and the Natural Grocers Crew."

EVENT PERKS

All attendees will be entered to win giveaway prizes – including signed copies of The Art of Taking it Easy and Natural Grocers gift baskets. [i]

and Natural Grocers gift baskets. Copies of The Art of Taking it Easy will be available for purchase, with the option to have it personally signed by Dr. King after the main event.

will be available for purchase, with the option to have it personally signed by Dr. King after the main event. Enjoy shopping after the event at the Lakewood store (adjacent to the lecture hall) with a $10 off coupon and the support of the good4u Crew, known for their word-class customer service.[ii]

COMMITMENT TO NUTRITION EDUCATION & COMMUNITY

Natural Grocers has remained committed to educating and supporting the local communities since its founding in 1955. As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers also offers free science-based nutritional health coaching, personalized shopping experiences, in-person classes and events led by experts in the field.

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com to learn more about Natural Grocers and its Nutrition Education Department.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

