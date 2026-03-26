Natural Grocers® Invites Abilene, TX Community to Celebrate Grand Reopening on April 9, 2026

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 a.m. with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of West Central Texas—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with store Crew. Doors open at 8:27 a.m., featuring exciting giveaways, sweepstakes and celebratory savings in a larger, brighter atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers has proudly served Abilene and the surrounding Big Country since 2011," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Abilene is a city rooted in hometown pride and genuine connection, and we've been fortunate to grow alongside our neighbors over the years. Our new store reflects that same spirit, offering a fresh, modern shopping experience while keeping the friendly, down-to-earth feel our customers know and trust. We're thrilled to welcome the community to our new Catclaw Drive location and continue serving Abilene with high-quality natural and organic groceries, Always Affordable prices and free nutrition education."

GRAND REOPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

The Grand Reopening at Natural Grocers' new Abilene location will offer the community hands-on fun, surprises and exciting deals starting April 9.

April 9: Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500)! [i]

Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500)! April 9: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted drawstring backpack, woven by artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. [ii]

Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag ($30 value) – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted drawstring backpack, woven by artisans in Peguche, Ecuador. April 9: Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. [iii]

Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes. April 9–11: Customers are invited to explore the store and save big on grocery items 20% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable SM Prices. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorites or discover something new (excludes bulk, produce, refrigerated and frozen items, body care, supplements and household goods). [iv]

Customers are invited to explore the store and save big on grocery items Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorites or discover something new (excludes bulk, produce, refrigerated and frozen items, body care, supplements and household goods). April 9–23: Grand Reopening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [v]

Grand Reopening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. April 9–30: Save up to 50% off premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA-certified Organic Honeycrisp apples ($1.79/lb), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese Shreds and Slices ($2.99 each, limit 3), Bacon and Bacon Alternatives ($2.99/pkg, limit 3, excludes Canadian Bacon), GT's Synergy® Kombuchas ($2.79/16 oz) and Everyone's® Liquid Hand Soaps ($3.99/12.75 oz).[vi]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for Even More Affordable PricesSM, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.

April 9–June 30: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® Select Free-Range Eggs ($1.99 each, limit one dozen), Mary's® Non-GMO Whole Chicken ($9.99/each), Natural Grocers Brand Liquid Dish Soaps ($2.99/24 oz), USDA-certified organic avocados (.99¢ each, limit three), and Truly Grass FedTM Butter ($4.99/8 oz, limit one).[vii]

Not an {N}power member? Customers can join at the store or download and sign into the free App. Download and sign into the app by April 30 and get a $5 reward (valid May 1–14).[viii] Customers can also join {N}power by visiting naturalgrocers.com/npower.[ix]

WHAT'S NEW?

With a fresh, spacious layout and thoughtful upgrades throughout the store, the new Abilene location is designed to make shopping easier, more enjoyable and full of little surprises. Vigilant about its environmental impact, Natural Grocers has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, including non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. Neighbors and longtime customers alike will immediately notice the improvements — from expanded produce to upgraded departments and a welcoming, open feel.

100% Organic Produce for Days: Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature a more spacious selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the remodeled store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items while within our stores and is grown without synthetic pesticides.

Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature a more spacious selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the remodeled store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items while within our stores and is grown without synthetic pesticides. A Nutrition Education Center: The new store will have a welcoming open space designed to educate, engage and empower customers through Nutrition Education classes, recipe demonstrations and more. The space can also be reserved for group activities and/or guest presentations.

The new store will have a welcoming open space designed to educate, engage and empower customers through Nutrition Education classes, recipe demonstrations and more. The space can also be reserved for group activities and/or guest presentations. Gorgeous Body Care and Beauty Expansion: Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise.

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers is known for having the widest selection of premium-quality supplements in town and the new store has even more.

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers is known for having the widest selection of premium-quality supplements in town and the new store has even more. A Modernized Checkout Queue: Never choose "the wrong checkout line" again! The updated checkout queue is a game changer in efficiency, helping customers complete a satisfying shopping experience.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, plus:

Environmentally Thoughtful Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

From checkouts free from single-use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Nutritional Health Coaching: The community will continue to have direct and complimentary access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), Randi Holder. Randi graduated from American College of Healthcare Sciences with a certificate in Holistic Nutrition. She went on to acquire certification in genetic-based program design and personal training from International Sports Sciences Association. Randi has worked as a health coach for the last 6 years. Her passion is to educate people on health and wellness so they may become the best versions of themselves. She is pleased to offer this service to her community as the Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Grocers. Customers are invited to book FREE sessions with Randi, by clicking here, calling the store (325-690-6699) or inquiring directly in-person.

The community will continue to have direct and complimentary access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), Randi Holder. Randi graduated from American College of Healthcare Sciences with a certificate in Holistic Nutrition. She went on to acquire certification in genetic-based program design and personal training from International Sports Sciences Association. Randi has worked as a health coach for the last 6 years. Her passion is to educate people on health and wellness so they may become the best versions of themselves. She is pleased to offer this service to her community as the Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Grocers. Customers are invited to book sessions with Randi, by clicking here, calling the store (325-690-6699) or inquiring directly in-person. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The company is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store, located at 3350 S Clack St., will close on Monday, April 6, at 2:00 p.m. to start the relocation process. The new location, located at 3725 Catlclaw Dr., will open on Thursday, April 9, at 8:27 a.m.

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Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Abilene, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 4/9/2026 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 500 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Abilene, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 4/9/2026 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Abilene, TX location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 4/9/2026, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. only, while supplies last.

[iv] Offer only valid 4/9/2026 to 4/11/2026. Offer is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Abilene, TX location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes bulk, produce, refrigerated and frozen items, body care, supplements and household goods. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Voids where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes start on 4/9/2026 and end on 4/23/2026. Prize drawing on 4/24/2026. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Offers valid only from 4/9/2026 to 4/30/2026, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Abilene, TX location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limits apply, as stated near item. Offers valid only from 4/9/2026 to 6/30/2026 are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[viii] Customers must download and sign into the Natural Grocers App by 4/30/2026 to receive $5 reward. Reward will be autoloaded to {N}power accounts by 5/1/26 and valid through 5/14/2026.

[ix] See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use. Message and data rates may apply.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.