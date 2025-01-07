Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Annual "21 Days to A Healthier You" Class-Series, January 13 - February 2, 2025

Participants can turn free nutrition education into action by signing up for our three-class series at select stores

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its commitment to free Nutrition Education and the expertise of its in-store Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), Natural Grocers® is thrilled to kick off its third-annual "21 Days to a Healthier You" series, running January 23 – February 2, 2025. This transformative program, designed as a three-part series, invites participants to dive into actionable, science-backed wellness strategies, each accompanied by a seven-day challenge to turn learning into life-changing habits. First introduced in 2022 and refined annually by the company's Nutrition Education team, this series is a dynamic opportunity to embark on a journey toward vibrant, optimal health in just 21 days. Classes are also available online for Spanish-speaking customers.

21 DAYS TO A HEALTHIER YOU

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches are go-to nutrition professionals within the store, equipped with the training and tools to help customers reach their health goals. At select stores, customers can sign up for 21 Days to a Healthier You: the FREE three-class series led by resident NHCs, from January 23 – February 2. Participants are then encouraged to take action with a 7-day challenge, a $5 coupon, and a coupon booklet following each class. [i]

"Our '21 Days to a Healthier You' series is all about empowering individuals to take charge of their health with simple, actionable steps," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "From learning how to eat in a way that nourishes both your body and the planet, to breaking free from sugar cravings, to detoxifying your life and home, this series provides practical tools and inspiring challenges that make a healthier lifestyle not only attainable but exciting. It's a chance for participants to create lasting, positive change in just 21 days."

Classes include:

Eat for your Health (and the Planet's Health) Kick Sugar Cravings Detoxify Your Life

Learn more about this free series and participating locations by visiting naturalgrocers.com/21-days.

