Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Annual Resolution Reset Event, January 16-20, 2024

Customers can expect epic savings, sweepstakes and freebies to support healthy habits far beyond the new year

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are over and it's time to return to those pre-holiday schedules and routines – back to work, back to school, back to meal-prep, back to wearing "real clothes", etc. For many, the new year is the perfect time to establish new health and wellness routines or pick up ones that may have fallen by the wayside. Just in time, Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to its annual Resolution Reset Event, January 16-20, 2024. The event is intentionally scheduled to run in stores at the time when many drop their New Year's resolutions and could use some extra motivation. {N}power® members will enjoy five days of epic savings, sweepstakes and freebies. Additional savings, plus community educational efforts bookend the event—all designed to help customers keep their wellness goals for the long-run.

Natural Grocers has been committed to healthy empowerment since 1955. Post this For those looking to establish habits that will support their health, Natural Grocers is the friendly, knowledgeable, and affordable place to shop and learn this January and beyond.

"New Year's resolutions get abandoned so frequently that they can become a hopeless cliché. However, we place a high priority on taking charge of your health and building a foundation that supports not just surviving but thriving," explained Raquel Isely, Marketing Vice President of Natural Grocers. "Our company has been committed to healthy empowerment since 1955—that's almost 70 years of keeping New Year's resolutions! Our annual Resolution Reset event provides customers with the resources to help create, reach and maintain their wellness goals throughout the year. Come visit us this January and take advantage of all we have to offer."

RESOLUTION RESET: JANUARY 16-20

Customers can celebrate Natural Grocers' annual legendary Resolution Reset event and be Rooted in HealthSM with incredible deals, sweepstakes and freebies from January 16-20.

With up to 48% off select items, {N}power customers can reboot those New Year's health and wellness resolutions while sticking to their budgets. [i]

In-Store Sweepstakes: Customers can enter in-store to win one year of free groceries (a $5,200 value) or a Breville® Blender.

Free Reusable Bag with Purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, while supplies last.

Free Tuna with Purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free 5 oz. can of Natural Grocers® Brand Tuna (Wild Albacore or Wile Skipjack) with purchase, while supplies last.

To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[iv]

SAVE, WIN & LEARN WITH NATURAL GROCERS

For those looking to establish habits that will support their health, Natural Grocers is the friendly, knowledgeable and affordable place to shop and learn this January and beyond.

Health Hotline Savings: Customers can save throughout the month with up to 48% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM in every department from January 8-27.

30% off Select Natural Grocers good4u® Books: Support your fitness and nutrition goals and the "Read more in 2024" resolution with books from Natural Grocers, January 8-27.

Win a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card: Count all the purple aprons in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry form by January 27, 2024, for a chance to win a $500 gift card. The purple apron at Natural Grocers is only worn by our Nutritional Health Coaches, who provide free, expert nutrition education, coaching and personalized shopping experiences. When you see the purple apron in person, you know that person is there to support your wellness journey!

Count all the purple aprons in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry form by , for a chance to win a gift card. The purple apron at Natural Grocers is only worn by our Nutritional Health Coaches, who provide free, expert nutrition education, coaching and personalized shopping experiences. When you see the purple apron in person, you know that person is there to support your wellness journey! "Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest": Learn the real A, B, Cs of vitamins and supplements and how they can assist in promoting health with this new guide from Natural Grocers. The free, comprehensive, yet easy-to-read booklet can be found in stores, and even includes inspiring, delicious and easy recipes relevant to supporting a variety of wellness topics. Whether you're a supplement novice or a pro, you're sure to discover something new!

21 DAYS TO A HEALTHIER YOU

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) are go-to nutrition professionals within the store, equipped with the training and tools to help customers reach their health goals. At select stores, customers can sign up for 21 Days to a Healthier You: a FREE 3-class series led by resident NHCs, from Jan. 22–Feb. 11. Participants are then encouraged into action with a 7-day challenge and a $5 coupon following each class. [vii]

Classes include:

Eat for your Health (and the Planet's Health) Kick Sugar Cravings Detoxify Your Life

Learn more about this free series and participating locations by visiting naturalgrocers.com/21-days.

For complete sales, sweepstakes, class information, recipes and more, customers can pick up Vol. 78 of the January Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or view it online here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.