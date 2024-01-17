Natural Grocers® Invites Gunnison, CO Community to Grand Opening Celebration on January 31, 2024

Grand Opening festivities will start at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Gunnison Country Food Pantry. Post this

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Gunnison Country Food Pantry—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sales and samples within a friendly atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to be opening a new location in Gunnison," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "We've been serving the people of Colorado since 1955. We love our home state and we're always looking for ways to serve its communities better. We've been receiving requests from locals to open a store in this area of Colorado for years. Gunnison offers residents, students and tourists an amazing array of outdoor recreational activities and is a natural draw to folks seeking mountain living, a unique educational atmosphere or that idyllic Colorado getaway. We believe our store in Gunnison will be a hub that empowers people to lead a healthier lifestyle and fuel their adventures, while also being that 'neighborhood store' for all your grocery needs at our Always Affordable PricesSM."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Gunnison location start on January 31 and will include:

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

Jan. 31 – Feb. 29 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soaps ( $11.99 /32 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Olive Oil ( $5.99 /16.9 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each), and KerrygoldTM Pure Irish Butters ( $3.99 /8 oz).[viii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Gunnison area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers will enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price℠. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has repurposed the existing space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

GUNNISON COUNTRY FOOD PANTRY PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers will partner with the Gunnison Country Food Pantry (GCFP) for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people in Gunnison facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

GCFP provides low-barrier food access within the community by providing a variety of helpful services. In 2023, the Pantry provided food assistance to 2,185 persons (or 1,082 households).

"Like other resort communities, Gunnison Valley has a significant working class and transitory population. The last Government census (2019) showed that Gunnison County's median household income was 33% lower than the state's, 13% of residents live below the federal poverty line, and 30-45% of residents live below the Self-Sufficiency standard," said Jodi Payne, Director of the Gunnison Country Food Pantry.

"Fortunately, GCFP has an amazing track record of keeping food within reach of our neighbors. We couldn't do it without the 30+ community partners and over 200 volunteers annually, who contribute time and resources! It takes a village, and we are grateful for ours. We welcome Natural Grocers as a new community partner and look forward to working together to further the Pantry's mission."

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Gunnison Country Food Pantry.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries contact Katie Macarelli , Manager of Public Relations at [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the addition of the Gunnison store, the Company, founded in 1955, will have 168 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Gunnison, CO location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 1/31/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 250 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Gunnison, CO location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 1/31/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Gunnison, CO location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 1/31/24, 12 PM – 5 PM only, while supplies last.

[iv] Offers valid only from 1/31/2024 to 2/29/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Gunnison, CO location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 1/31/2024 and ends on 2/14/2024. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[vii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limit 4 of each item, per customer. Offers valid only from 1/31/2024 to 2/29/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Gunnison, CO location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

