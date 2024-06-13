Natural Grocers® Invites Temple, TX Community to Celebrate Grand Remodel Celebration on June 27, 2024

NATURAL GROCERS, TEXAS

Natural Grocers has been proud to serve the communities of Texas since the opening of its Dallas - Richardson store in 2008. The Company has since increased its footprint in the Lone Star State to 23 stores and almost 500 employees. Additionally, Natural Grocers proudly stocks an extensive product inventory from over 95 Texan brands.

NATURAL GROCERS, TEMPLE

The upgrades to the Temple store will offer customers a brighter, more open atmosphere at the same convenient location, just off I-35, at the corner of General Bruce Drive and HK Dodgen Loop.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "Our good4u Crew has had the pleasure of serving Temple and its surrounding communities for almost 13 years at this location. We look forward to celebrating this remodel with 'old friends' who have shopped with us since the beginning, as well as welcoming new customers to the Natural Grocers family in a fun, festive atmosphere."

CELEBRATION DETAILS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Natural Grocers' good4u Crew will kick off the Grand Remodel festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to Helping Hands Ministry of Belton,— its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples within a friendly atmosphere.

Special offers at the Temple, TX location start on June 27:

June 27 – 29 only: Unbeatable celebration savings of 25% off everything in the store. Every. Thing. [i]

Unbeatable celebration savings of in the store. June 27 : Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers – The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [ ii]

The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between - )! June 27 : Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Drawstring Backpack – The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag, made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [ iii]

The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag, made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, . June 27 : Prize Wheel – Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from noon to 5 PM for a chance to win fun prizes. [ iv]

Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from for a chance to win fun prizes. June 27 – July 31 : Up to 52% Off – Premium-quality products from every department will be available at spectacular discounts, including 100% USDA Certified Organic raspberries ( $3.99 /6 oz), bacon and bacon alternatives ( $2.99 /package, limit 3), Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( $2.99 /each, limit 3) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Dried Mango ( $6.99 /10 oz). [v]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

June 27 – July 31 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soaps ( $12.99 /32 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Maple Syrup ( $6.49 /8 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each), and KerrygoldTM Pure Irish Butters ( $3.99 /8 oz).[viii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its Natural Grocers good4uCrew, the store's interior will be brighter, with a more contemporary floor plan. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the existing space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as less harsh building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. Additionally, customers visiting the Temple, TX location will undoubtedly notice the breathing room for their body care, bananas, B-12 and more!

100% Organic Produce for Days: Natural Grocers, a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature a more spacious selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the remodeled store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and is grown without synthetic pesticides, practices that are common among grocers with conventional produce offerings. Natural Grocers also does not carry products that use Apeel TM and Organipeel TM produce coatings, as neither meet the natural and organic retailer's high product standards.

The store now has a designated space designed to educate, engage and empower customers through Nutrition Education classes, recipe demonstrations and more. The space can also be reserved for group activities and/or guest presentations. Gorgeous Body Care and Beauty Expansion: Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise.

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certification and ingredient authenticity.

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certification and ingredient authenticity. A Modernized Checkout Queue: Never choose "the wrong checkout line" again! The updated checkout queue is a game-changer in efficiency, helping customers complete a satisfying shopping experience.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, as well as:

A focus on Regenerative Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price SM : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price SM . Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price . Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Nutritional Health Coaching: The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), Linda Travis . Linda has a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and has worked in various capacities in the field of nutrition and health. Passionate about food, nutrition and health, Linda is the community's go-to source for supporting health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over $6 million to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to book FREE sessions with Linda, by clicking here , calling the store (254-774-7560) or inquiring in-store directly.

The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC), . Linda has a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and has worked in various capacities in the field of nutrition and health. Passionate about food, nutrition and health, Linda is the community's go-to source for supporting health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to book sessions with Linda, by clicking here calling the store (254-774-7560) or inquiring in-store directly. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

HELPING HANDS MINISTRY PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers partners with Helping Hands Ministry for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people in Temple, TX facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers donates five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

Helping Hands Ministry cultivates an environment of dignity. Through its amazing network of 30 local churches of various denominations, the 85+ volunteers and staff provide support to over 44,000 neighbors each year. Individuals and families are empowered to work out of systemic poverty through wholeness, through ministries of relief, development and advocacy.

Visit helpinghandsbelton.org/volunteer to get involved. Donate to Helping Hands Ministry by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer valid only on 6/27/2024, is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 6/27/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Quantity limited to first 500 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 6/27/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 6/27/24, 12 PM – 5 PM only, while supplies last.

[v] Offers valid only from 6/27/24 to 7/31/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 6/27/24 and ends on 7/11/24. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vii] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[viii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limit 4 of each item, per customer. Offers valid only from 6/27/24 to 7/31/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Temple, TX location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.