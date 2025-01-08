Natural Grocers® Opens Its Doors in Brownsville, TX With a Grand Opening Celebration on January 22, 2025

Customers will enjoy unbeatable savings, exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, delicious samples and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in Brownsville, TX, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Located at 515 Morrison Road, Brownsville, TX 78526, this will be Natural Grocers' 24th store in Texas. Community members are invited to join the celebration with special giveaways, exciting discounts, vendor samples, and more.

“We’re excited to bring Natural Grocers to Brownsville,” said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. “Texas has been an important part of the Natural Grocers family since 2008, and Brownsville—one of the fastest-growing communities in the Rio Grande Valley—has long been on our list."

The festivities will kick off at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc., Natural Grocers' local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager, community leaders, and special guests. Doors will open promptly at 8:27 AM, where customers will be welcomed to a fun and celebratory shopping experience featuring free goodies, deals, and smiles all around.

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the Brownsville location will include:

Jan. 22 : Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500 )! [i]

Jan. 22: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Lunchbox – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted lunchbox, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador.[ii]

Jan. 22: Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 PM and 5 PM for a chance to win great prizes.[iii]

Jan. 22 – Feb. 28: Up to 50% Off – Shoppers can take advantage of Grand Opening specials, such as 100% USDA Certified Organic Cosmic Crisp Apples ($1.99/lb), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), and Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99 each).[iv]

Jan. 22 – Feb. 5: Grand Opening Sweepstakes – Customers can enter to win prizes like an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, and more.[v]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

Customers can maximize their savings by joining {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free rewards program, offering exclusive discounts, rewards, and digital coupons.[vi]

Jan. 22 – Feb. 28 : {N}power® Members Exclusive Deals – Special pricing on items like 100% USDA Certified Organic Avocados ( $0.99 /each), Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Almond Butter ( $5.99 /lb), and Thousand Hills™ 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ( $6.99 /16 oz).[vii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Brownsville area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards.

The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

Customers will also experience:

A focus on Regenerative Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price SM : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Always 100% Organic Produce: Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the Brownsville store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and grown without synthetic pesticides.

Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the Brownsville store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and grown without synthetic pesticides. Body Care That Cares Back: Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products that deliver results without compromise.

Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products that deliver results without compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities.

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here.

Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here. Coming Soon: Nutritional Health Coaching: Customers will have direct access to personalized assistance throughout their health journeys with an onsite Nutritional Health Coach. Vanessa Duran (the incoming coach) holds a Master of Science in Nutrition degree, plus additional specialized training and education to assist customers and the community with a variety of services. Click here to learn more.

FOOD BANK OF THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY PARTNERSHIP

As part of its commitment to the Brownsville community, Natural Grocers will support the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), through its "Bring Your Own Bag" program, donating five cents for every shopping trip where customers use their own bags. This initiative not only encourages sustainable shopping practices but also directly benefits local families by contributing to the essential work of the pantry.

The Food Bank RGV is the seventh largest food bank in the State of Texas (based on distribution) and 49th in the USA out of the 200 network food banks. Incorporated in 1986, it has grown to be the largest charity in South Texas based on clients served. This partnership will help support Food Bank RGV's mission – passionately improving lives through food assistance, nutrition education and access to community services.

To volunteer or get involved with the organization, click here.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For media inquiries contact Katie Macarelli, Manager of Public Relations at [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year Brow, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Brownsville, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 1/22/25 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 500 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Brownsville, TX location. No rain checks. Limit one set per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 1/22/25 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Brownsville, TX location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 1/22/25, 12 PM – 5 PM only, while supplies last.

[iv] Offers valid only from 1/22/25 to 2/28/25, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Brownsville, TX location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 1/22/25 and ends on 2/5/25. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[vii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limit 4 of each item, per customer. Offers valid only from 1/22/25 to 2/28/25, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Brownsville, TX location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.