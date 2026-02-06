Natural Grocers® Plans Expansion to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

COMMUNITY MEET-AND-GREET AND HIRING EVENT

Natural Grocers invites Lake Geneva residents and surrounding communities to a special Meet-and-Greet on Feb. 17 and a two-day Hiring Event on Feb. 18–19, 2026. These events offer attendees the chance to learn about the company's history, founding principles and employment opportunities.

The events will be held in the conference rooms at The Geneva Inn, located about ten minutes from the new store.

COMMUNITY MEET-AND-GREET

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 4–6 p.m. (Presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A session)

Location: Conference Room – The Geneva Inn

Address: N2009 S Lake Shore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

HIRING EVENT

Dates: Wednesday & Thursday, Feb. 18–19

Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Conference Room – The Geneva Inn

Address: N2009 S Lake Shore Dr, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Store Manager — $79,000 annually

Assistant Store Manager — $59,000 annually

Nutritional Health Coach — $23 per hour

Body Care Manager — $20 per hour

Dairy/Frozen Manager — $20 per hour

Grocery/Bulk Manager — $20 per hour

Produce Manager — $20 per hour

Receiving Manager — $20 per hour

Vitamin Manager — $20 per hour

Grocery/Dairy/Frozen/Bulk Assistant — $18 per hour

Head Cashier — $18 per hour

Produce Assistant — $18 per hour

Vitamin/Body Care Assistant — $18 per hour

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has cared for its good4uSM Crew since its founding in 1955. The company now employs more than 4,000 Crew members at 168 stores, in 21 states. As part of its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports employees by offering:

Competitive pay, plus the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides Crew members with an extra $1 per hour worked as in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay equal to one day's wages, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. When the company grew, her children—now executives—continued the celebration by granting each employee a full day's pay on their birthday as a thank-you.

Store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on Natural Grocers products, helping employees save on high-quality groceries and supplements.

Comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Premium-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices, including 100 percent certified organic produce, 100 percent free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy, 100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Natural Grocers strives to avoid carrying products made with highly processed or problematic ingredients, including artificial and synthetic chemicals and additives.

More details about the upcoming Grand Opening celebration in Lake Geneva will follow, as the date gets closer. Applicants can apply for consideration here or by texting 'GROW' to 720-573-2153. [I] For hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For media requests, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

