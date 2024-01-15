Natural Grocers® Provides Free Filtered Water to Communities Affected by Boil Water Advisory in Topeka, KS

Free filtered water available at the Natural Grocers store for impacted communities until city-issued boil water advisory is lifted

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Topeka, Kansas. Starting Monday, January 15, free water will be available to Topeka residents and nearby communities until the boil water advisory is lifted.

The City of Topeka is under a Boil Water Advisory by KDHE due to low chlorine levels in the city's water. Effective immediately and until further notice, city water customers have been asked to boil their water before drinking it.  

Natural Grocers is offering free water from the Topeka, Kansas store's reverse osmosis water filtration machines for those in need. The ultraviolet sterilization process used in Natural Grocers' water dispensers disinfects the water with UV light, designed to provide safe, high-quality water that does not need to be boiled before consumption. Additionally, via multiple filtration steps, the reverse osmosis process is intended to filter out suspended particles, chlorine and a wide range of chemicals, salts, lead, impurities, and more.

Due to capacity limitations of the store's water filtration system, which can only pump seventy-five gallons of water every other hour, each person is limited to two free gallons of water [per day]. To fill up on free water from the organic and natural grocery retailer, customers should bring their filled receptacle to the register, along with any items they are purchasing. Customers are urged to bring their own containers to fill, though the store will have a limited assortment for purchase.

"One of our Five Founding principles is a 'Commitment to Community'. We are thankful we have the capability to help folks navigate this situation. Please spread the word to friends and neighbors. Natural Grocers is here for you," said Brian Phillips, Director of Store Operations for Natural Grocers.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

