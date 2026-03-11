Natural Grocers® Rolls Out Organic Frozen Ravioli for Easy, Elevated Meals

Natural Grocers® expands its private label with four new organic frozen ravioli varieties. Post this

Crafted with organic pasta and thoughtfully selected fillings, the new frozen ravioli varieties are certified organic and made without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or preservatives, as defined by Natural Grocers' strict product standards. Designed for convenience without sacrificing quality, the ravioli cook quickly for meals that feel just as at home on a busy weeknight as they do for an easy, elevated weekend dinner.

"A craving for authentic Italian ravioli led us to Via Emilia, the heart of Italy's culinary tradition," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "There, we found a partner who shares our commitment to organic ingredients, traditional techniques, and careful craftsmanship. By offering Made in Italy ravioli that balances quality, convenience, and affordability, we're making it easier for our customers to enjoy genuine Italian comfort food as part of everyday meals."

NEW HOUSE BRAND ORGANIC FROZEN RAVIOLI VARIETIES

The new Natural Grocers Brand Organic Frozen Ravioli lineup includes four flavorful varieties, each packaged in a generous 20-ounce bag and available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores:

Organic Ricotta & Mushroom Ravioli (20-ounce)

Organic Mozzarella & Cherry Tomato Ravioli (20-ounce)

Organic Eggplant & Provolone Ravioli (20-ounce)

Organic Butternut Squash Ravioli (20-ounce)

Each variety is available at an Always Affordable price of $8.49, offering customers an organic, freezer-friendly option that delivers value and versatility, whether paired with a simple sauce, sautéed vegetables, or enjoyed on their own.

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to feature more than 900 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Recent additions to the private-label line include two new organic chocolate bars and five varieties of organic frozen fruit and smoothie blends, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way.

Visit naturalgrocers.com/our-standards to learn more about the retailer's product standards.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

Contact [email protected] for any media-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.