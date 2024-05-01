Natural Grocers® Supports American Red Cross Tornado Relief Efforts by Collecting Donations at Its 23 Stores in the Midwest Region

Donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register. These funds will go to the American Red Cross, and its ongoing tornado relief efforts.

These funds will go to the American Red Cross, and its ongoing tornado relief efforts. All Natural Grocers Stores in Participating States: Iowa, Kansas , Nebraska and Oklahoma .

Iowa, , and . Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/storefinder to find the nearest participating store near you.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

One of the Company's founding principles is a "Commitment to Community." In the decades since its inception, Natural Grocers has developed enduring partnerships with various charities, non-profits and organizations that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves. Charitable partners include organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity, fostering sustainability and protecting the planet, civil rights advocacy, scholarship endowments and providing relief to communities impacted by natural disasters.

"After the recent wake of the catastrophic weather among such a large area, we had an outpouring of requests from our good4uSM Crew as to how we could support the communities who were affected," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "With the damage being so swift and widespread, we decided the best way to help was by collecting donations at the registers across four states, that will go directly to the American Red Cross. This trusted organization provides food, shelter and services for communities in need with the utmost efficiency and care. We'll be collecting donations at 23 of our stores in the region through May 31st. We know rebuilding these communities will be a long-term effort. It's our hope that we can raise awareness with each customer interaction and help speed the process."

For more information about how the Red Cross responds after a tornado, click here.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' community partnerships.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023 the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.