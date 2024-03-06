Natural Grocers® to Support Those Affected by Texas Wildfires by Collecting Donations at All Texas Locations

Natural Grocers will be collecting non-perishable items and monetary donations at all Texas stores through March 31. Post this

"We are absolutely heart-broken at the amount of destruction and chaos the wildfires have caused in these communities," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "In the past, our home-state of Colorado has been deeply impacted by wildfires. We know first-hand how much community support is needed, and how that need continues long after the fires are contained. It's our hope that we can raise awareness with each customer interaction to collect non-perishables and/or funds for those affected by the fires."

HOW TO GIVE

Natural Grocers' customers can contribute in two ways:

Donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register. These funds will go directly to the PDRF at Amarillo Area Foundation.

These funds will go directly to the PDRF at Amarillo Area Foundation. Purchase and donate non-perishable items, collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from each store.

PANHANDLE DISASTER RELIEF FUND

All monetary donations will be going to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund (PDRF) at Amarillo Area Foundation for emergency shelter, food and water distribution, access to medical support and rebuilding efforts. Since its inception in 2006, the PDRF has helped support organizations on the frontlines as they help residents facing hardship and loss during and after a disaster.

"We are so honored to work with Natural Grocers on assisting those impacted by our recent wildfires," said Clay Stribling, President and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation. "As we assess the scope of the damage to residents in so many of our communities, we are humbled to know that customers in so many parts of Texas will be supporting efforts to address immediate and crucial needs. The Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund is already deploying support, and 100% of all funds received goes straight to our regional partners for relief and recovery efforts."

Click here to find the nearest participating Natural Grocers Texas store near you.

For more information related to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, click here.

