Natural Grocers® Voted "Best Natural Food Stores, 2024" in Green Matters Approved Contest

Company ranked #1 in audience vote among 14 finalists chosen by Green Matters editorial team

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer is proud to have received the "Best Natural Food Stores", award (both online and in-person) from this year's Green Matters Approved contest.

BEST NATURAL FOOD STORES, 2024

According to the Green Matters website, "The Green Matters Approved contests round up the best brands in all different categories, to help you make the best, most sustainable purchasing choices. Nominees are chosen by the Green Matters editorial team, and then our readership votes to determine the winners."

For the "Best Natural Food Stores" category, the Green Matters editors selected 14 finalists, including websites that sell natural pantry goods; online grocery and produce subscriptions; and natural supermarkets located across the U.S. Readers were asked to vote starting June 25, 2024. At the end of the voting period (July 7, 2024) Natural Grocers had secured the number one spot in the final Top Ten list.

Natural Grocers Sprouts Farmers Market Vitacost Thrive Market Hungryroot Misfits Market iHerb Imperfect Foods Good Earth Natural Food Company MOM's Organic Market

NATURAL GROCERS FOR THE WIN

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers stated, "Green Matters is known for its efforts to help people learn how to live sustainably and make the world a better place for all. As such, we were thrilled to be selected as a Green Matters finalist in this year's 'Best Natural Food Store' category.

Grocery stores play a pivotal position in the food chain, a system that is essential to our health and wellbeing. Grocery purveyors, whether online and/or brick and mortar stores are the gatekeepers — the marketplace that helps to determine how our food is produced. What is offered for sale drives how our food is grown and produced. As a retailer, we believe our commitment to regenerative and sustainable practices (from the smallest to the largest) contribute to the positive changes we're committed to seeing in the world. Being voted #1 by Green Matters readers reflects our dedication to these practices and the trust we've built with our customers since 1955."

Known for its wide range of natural and organic options, Natural Grocers also offers FREE nutritional education services, world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u® Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, uses sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.