Natural Grocers® Voted "Best Supermarket" in Readers' Choice Awards Presented by Newsweek®

Company declared winner by readers as 'best of the best' among 15 supermarket finalists selected by expert panelists

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, was recently awarded "Best Supermarket" in 2024 by a Readers' Choice vote presented by Newsweek®.

BEST SUPERMARKET, 2024

Expert panelists and contributors selected an initial list of 15 businesses as finalists for public voting, starting June 20, 2024. Voting concluded July 18, 2024, resulting with Natural Grocers securing the number one spot among the final top ten.

1. Natural Grocers

2. Harris Teeter

3. Aldi

4. Wegmans

5. Trader Joe's

6. Lidl

7. Meijer

8. Sprouts Farmers Market

9. Whole Foods Market

10. Hy-Vee

THE NATURAL GROCERS DIFFERENCE

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers stated, "We were excited to be selected as a finalist in the 'Best Supermarket' category for this year's Readers' Choice Awards by Newsweek. The grocery retailers nominated were quite diverse in both size and type. As a family-operated grocery retailer dedicated to improving human health, the health of our environment and ensuring a robust economy, we appreciated being selected and seeing our name alongside much larger businesses. Being voted 'Best of the Best' by Newsweek readers was an encouraging pat on the back from our loyal customers who know us best.

"Natural Grocers prides itself on doing things differently than other grocery retailers and Newsweek readers noticed. From the moment you walk into a Natural Grocers store, you'll notice a difference. The difference is in our 100% organic produce, our 100% pasture-based dairy, our 100% free-range eggs, and our 100% conscientiously and humanely raised meats. The difference is in our Natural Grocers® Brand Products -- our family brand that is full of the highest quality ingredients at an Affordable PriceSM. The difference is in our ecologically thoughtful household and body care products. You'll notice the difference in the way we empower health by offering in-store Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs), your go-to nutrition professionals who can help educate, excite, and ignite change. We are very proud to be recognized for these differences and invite folks to come into any of our 169 stores in 21 states and witness the 'Natural Grocers' difference for themselves."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

