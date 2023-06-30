Natural Health Brand PLAMECA Is Managing Joint Health Through Optimum Collagen Uptake

News provided by

Plameca

30 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

CURARTI COLAGTIUM Helps Prevent and Manage Joint and Bone Pain Via a Synergistic Selection of Natural Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAMECA is a Spanish health brand that has been committed to phytotherapeutic (plant and herb-based) health solutions for four decades. The brand has a wide variety of supplemental health solutions, including CURARTI COLAGTIUM. The multi-faceted collagen supplement operates as both a preventative and reactionary way to handle joint discomfort.

"We've been at the center of the phytotherapy industry since the 80s," explains PLAMECA's Managing Director, Óscar Fernández. "While we started with a focus on distributing medicinal herbs and plants, by the 90s, we were creating our own supplement formulas. These are clean formulations that use natural, proven ingredients to provide support for a healthy lifestyle and a higher quality of life."

One of PLAMECA's more popular offerings, CURARTI COLAGTIUM is a perfect demonstration of this commitment to naturally-based high-quality products. The supplement delivers a potent dose of marine collagen and turmeric. The former has a reputation for helping with everything from anti-aging to wound healing and even bone regeneration. Furthermore, studies have shown that collagen sourced from marine environments is "significantly more advantageous than land animal sources" and has a "significant impact on osteoporosis prevention and treatment by increasing bone density and mineral deposition." Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties that help manage arthritis symptoms.

PLAMECA has taken this information and created a product that combines these two powerful natural promoters of joint and bone health. They've added hyaluronic acid (which also helps with osteoarthritis symptoms) and vitamin C (which has a reputation for managing joint pain and inflammation). The product is as easy to take as it is effective. It consists of single capsules that should be taken once a day with a glass of water.

CURARTI COLAGTIUM is one of many examples of PLAMECA's solid reputation for health management. It is a simple solution to joint and bone health that uses a synergistic combination of collagen and supporting natural ingredients. These work together to naturally help consumers prevent and manage osteoarthritis and other similar joint and bone-related conditions over the course of their daily lives.

About Plameca
PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

Media Contact:
Juan M Desvalls
[email protected]
Tel. + 34 677518038

SOURCE Plameca

Also from this source

Health Brand PLAMECA Brings Efficacy, Experience, and Nature Together

PLAMECA Is Perfecting Phytotherapy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.