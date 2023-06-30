Natural Health Brand PLAMECA Is Managing Joint Health Through Optimum Collagen Uptake

CURARTI COLAGTIUM Helps Prevent and Manage Joint and Bone Pain Via a Synergistic Selection of Natural Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAMECA is a Spanish health brand that has been committed to phytotherapeutic (plant and herb-based) health solutions for four decades. The brand has a wide variety of supplemental health solutions, including CURARTI COLAGTIUM . The multi-faceted collagen supplement operates as both a preventative and reactionary way to handle joint discomfort.

"We've been at the center of the phytotherapy industry since the 80s," explains PLAMECA's Managing Director, Óscar Fernández. "While we started with a focus on distributing medicinal herbs and plants, by the 90s, we were creating our own supplement formulas. These are clean formulations that use natural, proven ingredients to provide support for a healthy lifestyle and a higher quality of life."

One of PLAMECA's more popular offerings, CURARTI COLAGTIUM is a perfect demonstration of this commitment to naturally-based high-quality products. The supplement delivers a potent dose of marine collagen and turmeric. The former has a reputation for helping with everything from anti-aging to wound healing and even bone regeneration. Furthermore, studies have shown that collagen sourced from marine environments is "significantly more advantageous than land animal sources" and has a "significant impact on osteoporosis prevention and treatment by increasing bone density and mineral deposition." Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory properties that help manage arthritis symptoms.

PLAMECA has taken this information and created a product that combines these two powerful natural promoters of joint and bone health. They've added hyaluronic acid (which also helps with osteoarthritis symptoms) and vitamin C (which has a reputation for managing joint pain and inflammation). The product is as easy to take as it is effective. It consists of single capsules that should be taken once a day with a glass of water.

CURARTI COLAGTIUM is one of many examples of PLAMECA's solid reputation for health management. It is a simple solution to joint and bone health that uses a synergistic combination of collagen and supporting natural ingredients. These work together to naturally help consumers prevent and manage osteoarthritis and other similar joint and bone-related conditions over the course of their daily lives.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

