Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy Paves New Path for Treatment at Nova Vita Wellness Centers

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, also known as BHRT, is rapidly gaining popularity for those that need to combat the physiological effects of low testosterone or low estrogen levels and is the newest service offering at Nova Vita Wellness Centers.

Unlike the pills, patches, gels, and injections used in traditional hormone replacement therapy (HRT), bioidentical hormone replacement therapy uses plant-based pellets customized for the patient receiving the treatment. The pellets are compounded in a pharmaceutical-grade facility using data from an extensive evaluation of a patient's blood panel and lifestyle. The pellets are then inserted into the hip area and slowly release the levels of hormones a person needs - thereby reducing harmful side effects.

When compared to conventional hormone replacement therapy, studies show that pellets are superior for relief of menopausal symptoms, maintenance of bone density, and restoration of sleep patterns. Patients who did not respond well to other types of hormone therapy often have a high success rate with BHRT pellets.

Nova Vita Wellness Centers, with locations in Central and South Texas, recently added BHRT to its service offerings.

About Nova Vita Wellness Centers:

Nova Vita is a specialized health and wellness center, dedicated to the recovery, optimization and integrity of a person's physical and mental health through evidence-based advances in neuroscience.

The center offers more than 16 different premium IV vitamin infusions designed to rejuvenate and refresh the body from the inside out. Nova Vita also offers Ketamine infusion therapy—a groundbreaking alternative therapy option for a variety of mental health conditions.

Visit NovaVitaCare.com or Facebook for more information.

Media Contact:

Joshua Kleinstreuer

200 N. Lakeline Blvd. Suite C.

Cedar Park, Texas 78613

512-460-7244

[email protected]

SOURCE Nova Vita Wellness Centers