Natural Ingredient Testing Using Carbon-14 Analysis

In the ongoing battle against ingredient adulteration, Carbon-14 analysis emerges as a pivotal tool for ensuring the authenticity of natural ingredients, validating natural source claims and enhancing industry integrity.

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economically motivated adulteration, where cheaper synthetic substitutes are used while claimed as "100% natural," is a widespread issue affecting various sectors, including flavors and fragrances, essential oils, supplements, and other ingredients. This practice not only deceives consumers but also undermines the reputation of honest manufacturers.

Carbon-14 Analysis Enhances Garlic Oil Quality Control

Carbon-14 analysis, also known as radiocarbon dating, offers a robust technique for authenticating natural-sourced ingredients. Carbon-14 is a naturally occurring isotope found in all living organisms but absent in fossil fuel sources. By measuring the Carbon-14 content in a product, it is possible to distinguish between natural and petrochemical-sourced ingredients.

Beta Analytic's Garlic Oil Case Study

Garlic oil, a popular ingredient in dietary supplements and culinary products, has been frequently subject to adulteration. In a case study performed at Beta Analytic's laboratory, Carbon-14 analysis was used to verify the authenticity of garlic oil samples available in the market.

Beta Analytic tested five garlic oil samples – four products marketed as natural and one labeled clearly as artificial. Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) results showed that all five samples have the chemical composition of garlic oil. Only carbon-14 analysis was able to identify the presence of petrochemical-derived adulterants and verify the natural source of the samples. Overall, this highlights the need for strict quality control measures for essential oils.

The successful application of Carbon-14 analysis in the garlic oil case study underscores its potential to revolutionize natural ingredient testing and quality control. Manufacturers who adopt this technology can assure consumers of their products' authenticity, fostering trust and loyalty.

As consumer demand for natural ingredients continues to rise, the implementation of Carbon-14 analysis offers a clear path to ensuring product integrity and avoiding adulteration.

