Natural Intelligence and JD Power Partner to Launch Next-Gen Auto Insurance Marketplace

Collaboration combines AI-driven comparison technology with trusted consumer intelligence to deliver a superior shopping experience and high-intent customer acquisition

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Intelligence, a global leader in performance marketing, and JD Power, a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a new auto insurance marketplace.

The initiative is designed to elevate how consumers shop for coverage and how car insurance brands connect with customers. The marketplace will integrate Natural Intelligence's AI-driven comparison technology with the deep understanding of consumer behavior from JD Power.

By combining these strengths, the companies aim to create a more intuitive and transparent platform where drivers can compare policies, understand their options, and choose coverage with greater confidence.

For auto insurers and industry players, the partnership creates a new, high-quality distribution channel focused on measurable performance. The marketplace is built to align insurance brands with the right consumers, ensuring shoppers can quickly find options that match their specific needs while brands access a stream of high-intent, ready-to-buy customers.

Jonathan Edelshaim, CEO of Natural Intelligence: "Partnering with an industry leader like JD Power is a significant milestone that validates our vision for the future of digital decision-making. We are eager to bring this collaboration to life, creating a marketplace where technology meets trust. This initiative will not only deliver a superior, innovative experience for consumers but also drive sustainable, high-value growth for our partners in the auto insurance sector."

For more information about the initiative or auto insurance marketplace opportunities, please contact: [email protected].

About Natural Intelligence: Natural Intelligence builds AI-powered, performance-driven comparison tools that help consumers discover and choose the right brands for their needs. Since 2009, the company has developed one of the web's largest and most diversified performance marketing portfolios, guiding brands to win in the era of AI-powered discovery.

About JD Power: JD Power is a proven leader in business-critical data and intelligence to drive auto-related decisions with confidence and clarity. By leveraging unmatched proprietary data, advanced analytics, and deep industry expertise, JD Power fuels original equipment manufacturers, retailers, lenders, insurers, and partners to enhance their performance.

Since 1968, JD Power has delivered incisive guidance and intelligence about customer interactions with brands and products. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com.

Contact:

Arnon Schottenfels

[email protected]

SOURCE Natural Intelligence