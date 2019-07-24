Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Review 2019

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Killer Cell Therapies: Pipeline Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Natural Killer Cell Therapies: Pipeline Review report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and clinical research scenario related to all NK cell-based products/product candidates.



Natural killer (NK) cells, or killer (K) cells, represent an important subset of cellular mediators of the innate immune system. These cells are known to be instrumental in containing viral infections and regulating tumor development, while the adaptive immune system generates an antigen-specific response. Technically, they are classified as group I innate lymphocytes.



Although they share a common progenitor, NK cells are very different from B-lymphocytes and T-lymphocytes and do not require specific antigen-based activation in order to function. The cytotoxic effects of these cells are mediated using perforin and granzymes, which is somewhat similar to the mode of action of cytotoxic T cells.



Additionally, studies have demonstrated that NK cells can also secrete certain cytokines and chemokines, such as IFN and TNF, through which they can recruit other immune components to augment and sustain an immune response.



For instance, IFN secreted by NK cells has been shown to be involved in T-helper (TH1) cell-based immune response, and the activation of certain antigen-presenting cells and macrophages. Alternatively, NK cells have been shown to respond to certain types of interferons and macrophage-derived cytokines.



Several studies have demonstrated the various benefits of NK cells as a therapeutic tool. Currently, these cells are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials to treat various types of cancer and infectious diseases. Further, the genetic modification of NK cells has demonstrated additional benefits, and many companies are also working on developing allogeneic product candidates that can be used as off-the-shelf therapies.

Scope of the Report



The information in this report has been presented in the form of interactive dashboards, aiming to provide a comprehensive overview of the ongoing activity in this domain, and offering insights on a number of important parameters, including:

An analysis of the contemporary developer landscape, providing information on key innovator companies and their respective NK cell therapies, current (highest) phase of development, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), target disease indication (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), route of administration and other relevant details (if available).

Analysis of both completed and active clinical trials, initiated from January 2009 , featuring details on (primary) developer company (year of establishment, location of headquarters, and company size), type of developer (industry and non-industry), name of therapy, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), and other trial-related details (collaborating sponsors, trial title, study objectives, location of trial, current status, availability of results, target therapeutic indication, study type, current / anticipated enrolment, study start / end date and key outcomes / results).

, featuring details on (primary) developer company (year of establishment, location of headquarters, and company size), type of developer (industry and non-industry), name of therapy, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), and other trial-related details (collaborating sponsors, trial title, study objectives, location of trial, current status, availability of results, target therapeutic indication, study type, current / anticipated enrolment, study start / end date and key outcomes / results). Analysis of terminated clinical trials, highlighting the developer company, type of developer (industry and non-industry), name of therapy, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), other trial-related details (collaborating sponsors, trial title, study objectives, target therapeutic indication and study type) and reason for termination.

All information has been sourced and analyzed from company websites, press releases, reliable clinical trial data repositories (such as clinicaltrials.gov), and other publicly available information platforms.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Scope



2. Developer Landscape

2A. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Location of Headquarters

2B. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Phase of Development

2C. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Target Disease Indication

2D. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Source of NK Cells

2E. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Type of Therapy

2F. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Route to Administration

2G. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Year of Establishment (Industry Players)

2H. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Company Size (Industry Players)



3. Completed and Active Trials

3A. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Current Trial Status

3B. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Phase of Development

3C. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Availability of Results

3D. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Target Disease Indication

3E. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Source of NK Cells

3F. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Type of Therapy

3G. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Study Type

3H. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population

3I. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Study Start / End Dates

3J. Geographical Location of Primary Sponsor

3K. Geographical Location of Completed / Active Trials



4. Terminated Trials

4A. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Reason for Termination

4B. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Phase of Development

4C. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Target Disease Indication

4D. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Source of NK Cells

4E. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Type of Therapy

4F. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Study Type



5. Appendix I: Dataset 1: Developer Landscape



6. Appendix II: Dataset 2: Completed / Active Clinical Research Trials



7. Appendix III: Dataset 3: Terminated Clinical Research Trials



8. Appendix IV: Dataset 4: Clinical Research, 2009-2019



9. Abbreviations



10. Sources and Bibliography



Companies Mentioned



Allife Medical Science and Technology

Anhui Provincial Hospital

Asan Medical Center

Baylor College of Medicine

Capital Medical University

Case Comprehensive Cancer Center

Catholic University of Korea

of Korea Cell Medica

CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals

Celularity

Chinese PLA General Hospital

CiMass

Cyto-Sen Therapeutics

Cytovac

Dresden University of Technology

Duke University

Fate Therapeutics

First Hospital of Jilin University

University Fortress Biotech

Fuda Cancer Hospital

Gamida Cell

GC PharmaGreen Cross Corporation

Glycostem Therapeutics

Gregorio Maran Hospital

Gruppo Italiano Malattie EMatologiche dell'Adulto

Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Guangzhou Medical University

Hangzhou Cancer Hospital

Harbin Medical University

Henan Cancer Hospital

Hospital of Clinics of Porto Alegre

Hospital Universitario La PazHospital La Paz

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Italian Group Hematological Diseases of the Adult

Italian Sarcoma Group

Ivy Life Sciences

M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Mayo Clinic

Medical College of Wisconsin

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Multimmune

NantKwest

National Cancer Institute

National Defense Medical Center

National University Hospital

Hospital Nio Jess University Children's HospitalHospital Nio Jesus

Nkarta Therapeutics

Nohla Therapeutics

Paoli-Calmettes Institute

PersonGen BioMedicineTherapeutics

Pope John XXIII HospitalA.O. Ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII

Public Assistance - Hospitals of Paris

Radboud University

Sabz Biomedicals

Samsung Medical Center

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Shanghai Houchao Biotechnology

Shanghai iCELL Biotechnology

iCELL Biotechnology Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center

Shenzhen Hornetcorn Bio-technology Company

Shenzhen Second People's Hospital

SMT Bio

Southwest Medical UniversityHospital, China

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Sun Yat -sSen University

-sSen University Surface Oncology

Tanta University

The Catholic University of Korea

of Korea The First People's Hospital of Changzhou

University Hospital of, Basel

University Hospital ofin Besanon

University of Arkansas

University of Minnesota

University of Wisconsin

Washington University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Xuanwu Hospital

Xuzhou Medical University

Yonsei University

Zumutor Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5to7gj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

