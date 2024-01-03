Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Projected to Double to US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028 with Robust CAGR of 13.70%

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jan, 2024, 20:00 ET

DUBLIN , Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market is experiencing substantial growth, according to recent market analysis. In 2022, the market valuation stood at US$ 2.5 Billion, with projections indicating a surge to US$ 5.4 Billion by the year 2028. This leap reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The burgeoning demand for natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics is primarily driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and liver disorders worldwide. These conditions, exacerbated by lifestyle factors such as poor nutrition, sedentary habits, pollution, and use of substances like alcohol and tobacco, necessitate advanced therapeutic options. Moreover, the aging population, particularly vulnerable to cancer, is also contributing to the market expansion.

Current trends in the natural killer cells therapeutics market reveal a focus on enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapies. Techniques include ex vivo conditioning with cytokines or drugs and the engineering of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK cells. The promise of allogeneic NK cell therapies, offering robust expansion and improved targeting features, underscores an era of sustained and potent anti-cancer immune responses.

The regional analysis details market data across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with insights into countries like the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, and several others.

Key Market Players and Industry Dynamics

The competitive aspect of the market showcases an array of influential companies making strides in NK cell therapeutics, including those involved in developing innovative NK cell therapies and directed antibodies. These players are instrumental in driving forward novel treatments poised to change the paradigm of immune-mediated cancer therapies.

The extensive report seeks to answer critical questions concerning market drivers, regional market performance, and the influence of COVID-19 on market dynamics. It also provides a comprehensive account of the current state and anticipated future of the global natural killer cells therapeutics market.

Strategic Market Analysis

Thorough market segmentation has been conducted in the research, providing intricate details across various categories. The report segments the market by therapeutics, application, and end-user, alongside a geographical analysis that encompasses key regions and countries actively participating in the natural killer cells therapeutics domain.

  • Therapeutics: Includes NK Cell Therapies and NK Cell Directed Antibodies.
  • Application: Encompasses Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Immunoproliferative Disorders.
  • End User: Highlights Hospitals and Research Centers and Institutes.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6z2kb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Luxury Travel Market Report 2023-2028: Analysis by Type of Tour, Age Group, Type of Traveller, and Region

Global Luxury Travel Market Report 2023-2028: Analysis by Type of Tour, Age Group, Type of Traveller, and Region

The "Global Luxury Travel Market Report by Type of Tour, Age Group, Type of Traveller, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Elevating Retail Mall Experiences in India

Elevating Retail Mall Experiences in India

The "Elevating Retail Mall Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Commercial malls have become integral components...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.