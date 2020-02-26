Natural Landmarks Preservation Contest Highlights What's Worth Saving

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) - representing the dental specialists who save your natural teeth - is launching today the second "Worth Saving" Landmarks Contest. This is your chance to vote (aae.org/landmarks) for your favorite of these four landmarks: Dallas' White Rock Lake Park, The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, Olympic National Park just outside of Seattle and Chicagoland's Illinois Beach State Park. The competition is meant to connect the importance of saving your natural teeth with the preservation of other precious treasures, like beautiful U.S. landmarks.

"Along with your natural teeth, endodontists understand the inherent value of saving things that are meaningful to people," said AAE President Dr. Keith V. Krell. "We are thrilled to host a contest for the second year in a row that highlights four important natural landmarks throughout the U.S. that are meaningful to so many local citizens and visitors."

Voting begins today and is open until April 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. PDT. The landmark with the most votes will receive $20,000 toward its preservation fund and a goal of $30,000 or more in free endodontic services in the city in which it is located. Last year, the Charles River Esplanade took home the crown of landmark most worth saving; therefore, the city of Boston received $59,000 in free endodontic care.

Read more about last year's contest here.

"We had a tremendous experience being part of AAE's inaugural landmarks contest last year," said Michael Nichols, Executive Director of the Esplanade Association. "The funds we received to program, enhance and maintain the park were a fitting way to honor the 10th anniversary of the park being named a Boston Landmark by the Boston Landmarks Commission. Being named 'the Landmark Most Worth Saving in America' in 2019 will help us work to revitalize the Esplanade for the next decade and beyond."

These four beautiful contest locations feature nature at its best.

The White Rock Lake Park is located approximately five miles northeast of downtown Dallas and encompasses over 2,000 acres of land and water. The park offers numerous family destinations around the lake including picnic areas, historic facilities, sailboat marinas and a popular 9.33-mile trail system that encircles the lake.

The Houston Arboretum and Nature Center is located just a few miles from downtown Houston and is a 155-acre urban nature sanctuary dedicated to educating visitors about the natural world and protecting crucial native habitats in the heart of the city. Visitors can enjoy nature by walking on almost five miles of trails, exploring hands-on exhibits in the Nature Center building, or attending one of several hundred yearly classes and events.

Olympic National Park is located just outside of Seattle and is one of the best places in the country to see and feel the wild. The park encompasses nearly a million acres and protects a vast wilderness, thousands of years of human history and several distinctly different ecosystems.

The Adeline Jay-Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park offers a full range of recreation opportunities at one of the most unique and beautiful natural settings in America. The 4,160-acre park is the only remaining beach ridge shoreline left in the state, with dunes and swales, sprawling marshes, forests of oak and vast arrays of animal life and vegetation.

In addition to voting for landmarks worth saving at aae.org/landmarks, be sure to bookmark findmyendodontist.com for when you have tooth pain and want to save your natural teeth.

