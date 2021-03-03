Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Language Processing Market by Component, Type (Statistical, Hybrid), Application (Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Risk & Threat Detection), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size to Grow from USD 11.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 35.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the Forecast Period.

Growing demand for cloud-based NLP solutions to reduce overall costs and better scalability and increasing usage of smart devices to facilitate smart environments are expected to drive the NLP market growth. The rise in the adoption of NLP-based applications across verticals to enhance customer experience and increase in investments in the healthcare vertical is expected to offer opportunities for NLP vendors.



The global spread of COVID-19 has generated numerous privacy, data protection, security, and compliance questions. These challenges have increased the need for companies and organizations to secure and analyze their sensitive data for strategic business decisions. New practices such as work from home and social distancing have increased the requirement of NLP solutions and services, and the development of digital infrastructures for large-scale technology deployments. Organizations are implementing NLP solutions and services to access the landscape of scientific papers relevant to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, scientists are developing COVID-19 therapeutics which uses NLP technology to track new papers, particularly around drug or vaccine safety.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market is segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. NLP services play a vital role in the functionality of NLP platform and software tools. These services are an integral step in deploying tools and are taken care of by solution, platform, and service providers. The demand for NLP software tools and platform is increasing globally due to the rising demand to gain real-time insights from voice or speech data across BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and retail and eCommerce vertical.

On-premises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Enterprises opt for the deployment mode based on their requirements regarding the scalability and level of data security required. The on-premises mode is the most preferable among the enterprises, which consider data as a valuable asset and need to maintain high-level security to comply with regulations. The cloud deployment mode is dominating the market due to its advantages, such as scalability, easy availability, and cost-savings. The cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The NLP market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly BFSI, IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, energy and utilities, manufacturing, others (education, travel and hospitality, and media and entertainment). The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical's high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing healthcare complexities and growing need for advanced NLP-driven EHRs to extract meaningful insights from unstructured clinical data. To address the COVID-19 impact on the BFSI vertical, the adoption of digital technologies such as video banking facilities, AI-supported tools, and conversational platforms has become essential.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The NLP market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Improvements in cloud computing platforms, which are now more efficient, affordable, and capable of processing complex information, have led to the growth of inexpensive software development tools and plentiful datasets, which play a vital role in the development of AI technology in the US market. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness and increasing AI investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Natural Language Processing Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Applications

4.3 Market: by Component and Top Three Verticals

4.4 Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Language Processing: Evolution

5.3 Natural Language Processing: Architecture

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Smart Devices to Facilitate Smart Environments

5.4.1.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based NLP Solutions to Reduce Overall Costs and Better Scalability

5.4.1.3 Rising Urge of Predictive Analytics to Reduce Risks and Identify Growth Opportunities

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Complexities due to the Usage of Code-Mixed Language while Implementing NLP Solutions

5.4.2.2 Limitations in the Development of NLP Technology Using Neural Networks Restricting the Usage of Cloud-Based Services

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increase in Investments in the Healthcare Vertical

5.4.3.2 Rise in the Adoption of NLP-Based Applications Across Verticals to Enhance Customer Experience

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Regulatory and Privacy Concerns Over Data Security

5.4.4.2 Interoperability and Reliability Issues while Deploying NLP Algorithms

5.4.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.5.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.5.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.5.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.5.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.5.1.6 Use Case: Scenario 6

5.6 Natural Language Processing Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.10.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.10.3 Governance, Risk, and Compliance

5.10.4 European Union Data Protection Regulation

5.10.5 Can-Spam Act

5.10.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.11 Pricing Model Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.13 Technology Analysis

5.13.1 Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing

5.13.2 Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing

5.13.3 Big Data and Natural Language Processing

6 Natural Language Processing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.1.2 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Platform

6.2.2 Software Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Implementation

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Natural Language Processing Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud

8 Natural Language Processing Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Natural Language Processing Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Types: COVID-19 Impact

9.1.2 Types: Market Drivers

9.2 Rule-Based

9.3 Statistical

9.4 Hybrid

10 Natural Language Processing Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

10.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers

10.2 Sentiment Analysis

10.3 Data Extraction

10.4 Risk and Threat Detection

10.5 Automatic Summarization

10.6 Content Management

10.7 Language Scoring

10.8 Others

11 Natural Language Processing Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

11.1.2 Verticals: Market Drivers

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 It and Telecom

11.4 Retail and Ecommerce

11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.6 Transportation and Logistics

11.7 Government and Public Sector

11.8 Energy and Utilities

11.9 Manufacturing

11.10 Others

12 Natural Language Processing Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share, 2020

13.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

13.5.2 Business Expansions

13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

13.7 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.7.1 Star

13.7.2 Emerging Leaders

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Participants

13.7.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.7.6 Business Strategy Excellence

13.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.8.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.8.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Google

14.5 Amazon Web Services

14.6 Facebook

14.7 Apple

14.8 3M

14.9 Intel

14.10 Baidu

14.11 SAS Institute

14.12 Linguamatics

14.13 Inbenta

14.14 Health Fidelity

14.15 Veritone

14.16 Dolbey

14.17 Narrative Science

14.18 Bitext

14.19 Conversica

14.20 Sparkcognition

14.21 Automated Insights

14.22 Gnani.Ai

14.23 Niki.Ai

14.24 Mihup

14.25 Observe.Ai

14.26 Hyro

14.27 Just Ai

14.28 Ragavera

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

15.1 Introduction

15.2 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market - Global Forecast to 2025

15.2.1 Market Definition

15.2.2 Market Overview

15.2.2.1 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Component

15.2.2.2 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Type

15.2.2.3 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Deployment Mode

15.2.2.4 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Organization Size

15.2.2.5 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Application

15.2.2.6 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by End-user

15.2.2.7 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Size, by Region

15.3 Conversational AI Market- Global Forecast to 2025

15.3.1 Market Definition

15.3.2 Market Overview

15.3.2.1 Conversational AI Market, by Component

15.3.2.2 Conversational AI Market, by Type

15.3.2.3 Conversational AI Market, by Technology

15.3.2.4 Conversational AI Market, by Deployment Mode

15.3.2.5 Conversational AI Market, by Application

15.3.2.6 Conversational AI Market, by Vertical

15.3.2.7 Conversational AI Market, by Region

16 Appendix

16.1 Industry Experts

16.2 Discussion Guide

16.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

16.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/raqpdp?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

