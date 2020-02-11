Natural Life Franchise Corp. CBD "Superstore" Currently Operates Corporate Stores in Tallahassee, Tampa and Jacksonville; Expanding to a Franchise Business Model

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Life Franchise Corp. ― currently with four corporate-owned locations in Tallahassee, Tampa and Jacksonville ― is expanding to a franchise business model. It is the first chain of retail stores that specializes in both cannabidiol (CBD) products, as well as other holistic plants including kava, kratom, turmeric, akuamma and more. Owner Gabriel Suarez founded Natural Life with the goal of helping those in need find alternatives to their ailments.

By early 2020 the company anticipates to have seven locations: a second location in downtown Tampa, a second location in Atlantic Beach (Jacksonville northeast), and a third in east Tallahassee. Two of these seven locations are expected to be franchises.

Throughout its stores, Natural Life offers more than 300 products and over 20 brands. Quality and safety are at the forefront, and the company ensures that brands are compliant with all upcoming 2020 regulations. In addition, Natural Life does its own third-party lab testing, regardless if the manufacturer provides its own test results.

Staff at Natural Life are certified by the esteemed CBD Training Academy. Managers are required to take a CBD Coach Course through the Academy. The sales team is also trained on how to properly sell CBD, and help customers find the right product.

"Consumers are looking for a shopping experience that they can trust," said Suarez. "At Natural Life Franchise Corp., we set ourselves apart with our commitment to quality products that undergo third-party lab testing on a regular basis. Our employees all receive training on CBD."

Furthermore, all products carry liability insurance, which is unique in the CBD industry. This point of differentiation has earned Natural Life the trust that consumers are seeking.

Natural Life is one of the three founding members of The Florida Hemp Council, a nonprofit that works to advance the Florida Hemp industry.

As a result of its rapid growth, Natural Life Franchise Corp. is embarking on a franchise business model as the company continues to expand. Expansion plans include multiple markets in the state of Florida, the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the West Coast, including California.

Natural Life will be participating in the Franchise Expo South show on Feb. 20–22 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The company plans to participate in other franchise expos across the country in 2020.

About Natural Life Franchise Corp.: Natural Life is the first chain of retail stores that specializes in cannabidiol (CBD) products, as well as other holistic plants such as kava, kratom, akuamma and more. It was founded in Tallahassee, Florida by Florida State University graduate Gabriel Suarez who wanted to help those in need find wellness alternatives. Five stores are currently open in the Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Tampa markets. Natural Life is one of the three founding members of The Florida Hemp Council, a nonprofit that works collectively to advance the Florida Hemp industry. For more information, visit www.shopnaturallife.com or www.facebook.com/shopnaturallife/, call (850) 900-5182 Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. EST, or email info@ShopNaturalLife.com or sales@naturallifefranchise.com.

