Natural Light Is Renting Diplomas To Kick Off Annual College Debt Relief Program

Natty is going even bigger in 2020 with an offer that will raise eyebrows, but also fatten wallets. The brand has a unique proposal to raise awareness around the colossal cost of college - Natty will send $100 via Cash App or check to anyone willing to rent their diploma as part of a highly-classified plan they're brewing up as an extension of the college debt relief program.

The burden of college debt on the U.S. has only grown in the last 12 months, with reports that the total debt has risen to an astronomical $1,600,000,000* with a slew of financial ripple effects impacting young LDA Americans. Back in 2018, Natty decided to not stand idly by and let debt ruin their fans' college experience. True to their mission of easing the transition to adulthood, Natty started paying down US college loans and thus the Natty College debt relief program was born.

"College Debt remains one of the most pressing issues facing Americans today, so we're proud to keep supporting the Natty community by coming back with another million dollars to help ease some of the burden," said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "But we've also got something else exciting in store to keep the spotlight on this issue – all we need is our fans actual diplomas to make it happen…"

Any college graduate over the age of 21 can make a quick $100 with Natty Light by offering to rent their original college diploma to the brand, with a promise to return it in the exact same condition. Participants simply fill out a diploma rental agreement on nattydiplomas.com and the brand will send a pre-paid envelope to mail back the diploma. They'll keep it safe. They'll send it back, they just won't tell you what it's for. Like anything, there's a limit, so act fast.

Entry into the Natty Light College Debt Relief Program also has a new twist in 2020. Any qualified fan over the age of 21 can post a video showing how they would celebrate if all their loans were paid off. Complete the submission by showing off the Natty Light logo in the video and inserting #NattyStories, #Contest and #2020 when its posted to social media.



Natty Light will be accepting #NattyStories entries through March 29th, 2020 and full contest rules and regulations can be found here. To learn more, follow @naturallight on Twitter and Facebook, @naturallightbeer on Instagram, and visit www.NaturalLight.com.

