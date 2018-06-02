Natural Partners and Fullscript plan to merge to create the industry-leading, technology-enabled, wellness management service for integrative healthcare practitioners and patients

Supplement protocols are notoriously complicated yet effective when followed; simplifying the patient's process and routine is critical to improving outcomes. By providing a seamless solution for stocking, prescribing and dispensing, the new merged company gives practitioners the time and resources to create highly personalized wellness plans that are easy for patients to follow.

Natural Partners Fullscript will harness Fullscript's excellence in software engineering and Natural Partners' supply chain and merchandising expertise to provide a holistic management solution for integrative practitioners - no matter how they choose to prescribe and dispense. The new company, which will specialize in online dispensary management, speciality distribution, e-commerce, and patient adherence tools, is dedicated to supporting the expanding integrative healthcare market. The company's new roadmap for service evolution and product innovation is expected to improve health outcomes for patients, while driving increased demand for wellness products and services.

"This combination is unique; we're bringing together two teams that are completely complementary and laser focused on the future direction of the wellness industry. Fullscript's strengths are amplified by Natural Partner's strengths, and vice versa. The Natural Partners team is incredibly passionate, and it takes that kind of passion to make a difference in healthcare. That's why we were so drawn to the Fullscript team. In an industry that's fraught with complex issues that have a real impact on human lives, we've got something special to contribute - a great strategy, and a team of people that truly care," said Fran Towey, Chief Executive Officer, Natural Partners Fullscript.

"When my co-founders and I started Fullscript in 2011, we knew we were embarking on a difficult journey with an incredibly worthy mission - we believe in integrative care and we need to make it easier for everyone involved in that industry, especially patients. Every decision we've made, every new feature or service that we've released in the past five years, it's all been driven by that mission to take the hassle out of integrative health. The decision to combine with Natural Partners is no exception. They want what we want, they care about the same things we do, and together we can take our services and our platform even further in delivering on that shared goal," said Kyle Braatz, President, Natural Partners Fullscript.

Natural Partners and Fullscript anticipate completing the transaction in June, assuming satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Fullscript:

Fullscript is a fast-growing, health-tech startup with over 2000% GAAP revenue growth in the past three years. Founded in 2011 by Kyle Braatz, Brad Dyment, and Chris Wise, Fullscript was the first online dispensing platform for nutritional supplements, now powering digital dispensing for over 25,000 practitioners, and over 450,000 patients across the U.S. and Canada. Fullscript's mission is to take the hassle out of integrative healthcare by making supplementation seamless and easy. For more information, visit Fullscript.com.

About Natural Partners:

Natural Partners, Inc. is a resource for integrative healthcare practitioners who strive to improve patient wellness and improve practice economics. Founded in 1995 by Tye Smith, Natural Partners has researched trusted brands and welcomed them into their portfolio, currently offering over 16,000 premium products from hundreds of high-quality manufacturers. No matter how integrative practitioners do business, Natural Partners ensures their patients get the products they need, when they need them, in a way they love. For more information, please visit naturalpartners.com.

