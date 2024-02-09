NATURAL PERFUME HOUSE LAUNCHES NEW DISCOVERY SET DEAL FEATURING TOP 'DUPE' PERFUMES INSPIRED BY DESIGNER BRANDS

Female-owned 'AromaPassions' offering limited number of 15-piece discovery sets for $29

.ELK GROVE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AromaPassions today announced the release of a new 15-piece natural fragrance discovery sets for men and women featuring 15 top 'dupe' (duplicate) perfumes all for $29. The discovery sets offer a new way for those curious about the quality, scent, and accuracy of dupes to try out 15 of the most popular scents. AromaPassions offers over 350 different scents including dupes inspired by fragrance brands such as Tom Ford, Parfums de Marly Layton, Creed Aventus, Le Labo Santal 33, and many more. The female-founded and owned business is also launching 25 new perfumes this month.

The AromaPassions discovery sets are available now, at $29. For more information on the sets visit https://aromapassions.com/collections/perfume-dupe-sets .

"We're thrilled to be offering our discovery sets so fragrance lovers can get to know the variety of offerings at AromaPassions, all for under $30," says Karina Alarhadi, Manager, AromaPassions. "Our perfume dupes are all-natural, feature powerful pheromones, smell almost identical to top designer brands, and are radically affordable as we skip the fancy marketing and pass our savings on to the consumer."

All AromaPassions fragrances are 100% free from:

Parabens

Sulfates

Phthalates

AromaPassions dupe perfumes and colognes have gained fame on TikTok as fragrance influencers discover how close they are to the designer brands. Dupes are products that look and work similarly to a high-end brand's item but are much less expensive. Dupes have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to TikTok influencer videos. In the videos, users will try out or recommend less-expensive alternatives to high-priced premium and luxury products. The TikTok trend of #FragranceTok (a section of TikTok content dedicated to scents), is frequently trying to find less costly fragrances inspired by those found in the luxury fashion houses.

AromaPassions perfumes are affordably priced so anyone can obtain the scent they seek. The brand keeps prices low while still providing high-quality ingredients in its long-lasting premium fragrances by limiting marketing costs, shirking celebrity endorsements, and leveraging simple eco-friendly packaging. AromaPassions uses a higher concentration of fragrance than most famous perfume brands, providing for longer-lasting aromas. This includes their most popular scents, which are inspired by designer brand perfumes such as Chanel, Tom Ford, Le Labo, Baccarat Rouge, and many more.

One of the AromaPassions best-sellers is an ode to the popular fragrance Santal 33 by Le Labo of New York. The AromaPassions version is called LIBERATED and is priced at $29 for a 30ml bottle. Aroma Passions is committed to affordability without compromising on the quality of perfumery, ensuring that the luxury of beautiful scents is accessible to everyone. AromaPassions currently offers free shipping on any domestic order over $75 and any international order over $100.

In addition to its website, AromaPassions fragrances are available online at Etsy, Walmart.com, eBay, and Amazon.

About AromaPassions: AromaPassions is proud to be one of the largest natural perfume distributors in North America. The online perfume house offers more than 350 different dupe (duplicate) fragrances inspired by top designer brands. AromaPassions perfumes are crafted using natural, certified organic and kosher ethanol alcohol made from organically farmed sugarcanes. All its products are parabens, sulfates, phthalate-free, vegan, cruelty-free and 100% non-toxic. Learn more at www.aromapassions.com

Jessica Nagy

AromaPassions

805-941-2060

[email protected]

SOURCE AromaPassions