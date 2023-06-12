Natural Products Expo East 2023 NEXTY Awards Now Accepting Nominations from CPG Brands with the Most Innovative, Inspiring and Purposeful Products

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' New Hope Network is excited to announce Natural Products Expo East 2023 NEXTY Awards nominations are now open. Award nominations will be accepted through June 30 and are open to all CPG brands with finished products, including Natural Products Expo East exhibitors and non-exhibitors. NEXTY Awards recognize the most innovative, inspiring and purposeful products in the natural products industry, helping both emerging and pioneering brands stand out to buyers, food service professionals, health practitioners, investors and more. Natural Products Expo East 2023, one of the industry's most critical opportunities to discover emerging brands, products, ideas and markets, will be held September 20-23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

New Hope Network's NEXTY Awards are a prestigious recognition of excellence, elevating brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and planet across 20 categories. These include Best New People-Forward Product, Best New Planet-Forward Product, Best New Certified Organic or Certified Regenerative Product, Best New Functional Food or Beverage, Best New Personal Care or Beauty Product and many others. New this year is the Best New Innovation Experience Award, honoring a product or brand that exemplifies a way of using innovation as a force for good, which is featured in tandem with the New Hope Innovation Experience space debuting at Expo East 2023. A complete list of categories and criteria can be found in the NEXTY Nomination Guide.

All NEXTY Award nominees are evaluated by New Hope Network's editorial team as well as a panel of industry-leading guest judges including retailers, investors, sustainability experts and others. Finalists will be announced in August and winners will be recognized in-person at the start of Natural Products Expo East on-site in Philadelphia.

NEXTY Award finalists and winners receive widespread industry recognition and accolades including a special feature on newhope.com, a print feature in the Expo East issue of Natural Foods Merchandiser (NFM) magazine, a spot in the NEXTY Awards showcase on-site at Natural Products Expo East 2023, social media shout outs and more.

"Our NEXTY Award program gives retailers and brands a front row seat to the hottest, most innovative and most mission-driven new products in the industry today. All submissions are carefully evaluated by our editorial team along with our esteemed guest judges who provide thoughtful insights every round. We're excited to be sharing this feedback with all NEXTY finalists from this edition," said Adrienne Smith, Content Director and NEXTY Program Manager at Informa Markets' New Hope Network.

Early bird pricing is available through June 15. Brands can nominate, review the FAQ, learn more about the benefits and more on NEXTYAwards.com. Information about becoming a Natural Products Expo East 2023 exhibitor is available here.

Follow @NatProdExpo on Instagram and TikTok and visit @Natural Products Expo on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. Natural Products Expo is a business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public.

