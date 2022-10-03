Natural Products Expo East Gathers Natural Products Industry to Discover, Learn and Push the Industry Forward

More than 1,200 exhibitors and nearly 18,500 attendees enjoyed this year's show during its second year in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo East , part of the New Hope Network family of brands, safely and successfully hosted the industry September 28 – October 1 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the second year in a row. The event, which is in its 37th occurrence, drew more than 1,200 exhibitors, including 425 first time exhibitors, and nearly 18,500 registered attendees to reconnect with colleagues, learn from experts and see first-hand the latest innovations coming soon to retail stores.

Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo East, part of the New Hope Network family of brands, safely and successfully hosted the industry September 28 – October 1 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the second year in a row. The event drew more than 1,200 exhibitors, including 425 first time exhibitors, and nearly 18,500 registered attendees.

The expo floor was filled with brands that highlighted the latest and greatest innovation from the food and wellness industry. The show also served as a valuable meeting place, drawing retailers from stores such as Kroger, Jimbo's, Cambridge Naturals, Target, Rainbow Blossom, Walmart, and many more, who were looking for everything from natural and organic foods to supplements and home products that are good for the planet and the consumers.

"As a newbie, I was blown away by the exhibitors at this year's Expo East show," said first-time attendee Kathy Settles from Dorothy Lane Market. "Now more than ever, our industry is being challenged to find and create products that meet our customers' needs for achieving better health. The show's theme of 'Spark Your Passion' was perfect because we had this amazing opportunity to connect with the people behind the products and experience their passion first-hand."

The show also continued with its prestigious NEXTY Awards, representing the most progressive, innovative, inspiring and trustworthy products, and a gallery of this year's winners can be viewed online here. The winner of the Pitch Slam was Gear Hugger, whose eco-friendly formula is plant-based and non-toxic.

First Time Carbon Neutral Certification Pursuit

At this year's event, extensive efforts were made in waste diversion, social and local community impact, and the event footprint at large, as Informa Markets' New Hope Network announced its first carbon neutral certification pursuit at this year's show. This is the result of decades of reducing emissions where possible, and then partnering with Climate Impact Partners to identify well-reputed offset projects.

"Sustainability is intrinsic to natural products," said Lacey Gautier, VP Events, Natural Products Expo. "We've implemented practices to reduce our environmental impacts for many years, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our efforts and partnerships at future shows. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we are uniting as an industry to accelerate our efforts and collectively create positive change."

Social Sustainability

Accessibility, diversity, inclusion and community were also at the forefront when planning for Natural Products Expo East. New Hope Network will activate on its Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) values and again partnered with (included), a membership collective for BIPOC executives in the CPG space, as well as Project Potluck, to continue to advance diversity and inclusion throughout the event. Highlights from these efforts included conference session collaborations, complimentary Natural Products Expo Virtual (NPEV) memberships for (included) members, networking events and onsite exhibit space and tabletop features.

Project Potluck, whose mission is to help People of Color build successful companies and careers in CPG, was also an integral partner to the show, advancing both organizations' goals to increase access, visibility and representation and develop the next generation of CPG leaders.

"The exposure is amazing at Expo East," said Zahira Marmar, Founder of Hrbvor Herbal Teas, an (included) member. "For a small brand like us, just starting out, it's time for us to expand in this region to be more accessible to spread the love of herbal tea! This is an amazing outlet to be discovered and discover partners within the CPG industry."

Industry members who were unable to travel to Philadelphia were invited to participate through Natural Products Expo Virtual Program. Through this virtual program, attendees participated in the keynote presentations, set-up meetings with exhibitors, and can view on-demand content after the event.

Follow @NatProdExpo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter! Visit @Natural Products Expo on LinkedIn to join in on ongoing conversations. Natural Products Expo is a business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet.

For more information visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE New Hope Network