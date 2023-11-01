Natural Rubber Coated Fabric Gains Momentum as Eco-Friendly Material Amid Rising Environmental Concerns

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Coated Fabric Market by Type, Application (Protective Suits & Gloves, Boats & Gangway Bellows, Transmission & Conveyor Belts), End-use (Protective Clothing, Industrial, Transportation & Watercraft), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rubber coated fabric market is projected to grow from USD 6,357 million in 2023 to USD 7,787 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The rubber coated fabric contactor market is on the way to intense growth due to different applications, including protective suits & gloves, boats & gangway bellows, transmission and conveyor belts, outdoor gear & rainwear, and gaskets & diaphragms.

By type, the natural rubber coated fabric is expected to be the second larger segment during 2023 to 2028.

The need for eco-friendly materials is rising as environmental sustainability is being stressed more and more. The latex of rubber trees, which is used to make natural rubber coated fabric, is regarded as a renewable and biodegradable resource. Industries and consumers looking for environmental-friendly solutions is driving demand for natural rubber coated fabric.

By application, protective suits & gloves segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023 to 2028.

Chemical production, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, and agriculture are some of the few industries which are exposed to harmful materials, chemicals, and biological agents. Rubber coated fabric offers resistance to physical, chemical, and penetrating concerns, acting as a barrier against these occupational risks. Thus, the desire for reliable protection drives the market for rubber coated fabric in protective suits and gloves.

By end-use, protective clothing was the largest segment in 2022, by volume.

Chemical production, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, and agriculture are some of the few industries which are exposed to harmful materials, chemicals, and biological agents. Rubber coated fabric offers resistance to physical, chemical, and penetrating concerns, acting as a barrier against these occupational risks. Thus, the desire for reliable protection drives the market for rubber coated fabric in protective suits and gloves.

By region, Europe is expected to be the second largest market in 2023, by value.

Many industries in Europe need specialized rubber coated fabric for particular applications. For instance, rubber coated cloth is required by the marine and offshore industries for oil containment booms, fender systems, and boat covers. Rubber coated fabric is used by the aerospace industry for gaskets, wing seals, and fuel tank gaskets on aircraft. Thus, the need for specialized rubber coated fabric in these applications fuels the market's expansion in the region.

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand from Various End-Use Applications to Drive Market

Middle East & Africa to Register Highest CAGR, by Volume, from 2023 to 2028

& to Register Highest CAGR, by Volume, from 2023 to 2028 Synthetic Rubber Segment Held Larger Market Share, by Volume, in 2022

Protective Suits & Gloves Segment to Hold Largest Market Share Between 2023-2028

Protective Clothing Segment to Register Highest CAGR, by Volume, During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Safety Measures in Transportation Application

Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Worker Safety

Restraints

Release of Pollutants During Manufacturing Process

Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

Opportunities

Potential for New Applications Due to Technological Advancements

Growing Demand Across Industries

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations

Companies Mentioned

American Fabric Filter

Arville Textiles Limited

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.

Bobet Company

Caodetex S.A.

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Continental AG

Fabri Cote

Fothergill Group

Kanha Vanijya Pvt Ltd.

Kurwa Rubber & Valves

Neeta Bellows

Polymertechnik Ortrand GmbH

Ravasco Transmission and Packing Private Limited

Saint-Gobain S.A.

The Rubber Company

Trelleborg Ab

Unirub Techno India Private Limited

White Cross Rubber Products Limited

Zenith Rubber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbqbhb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets