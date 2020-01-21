Natural Selection Aims to Franchise Health and Community With Launch of Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

OAK GROVE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Not many people would sell their home to start a company with no formal business experience – much less in a field in which they have no training. But most people aren't Adriana and Alex Grow – the couple behind the rapidly growing Natural Selection brand and its grab-and-go meals. With health at heart and growth in mind.

Natural Selection

"I guess starting up was as simple as us believing in each other. I knew Adriana was an exceptional cook and she knew I had the business and organizational skills from my time in the service," explained Alex, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army. "We also knew that together we could do something that we are passionate about – which is use our skills to give individuals and families an easy and fresh way to maintain a healthy lifestyle."

Natural Selection was founded in 2016 following intense market research to ensure that their product was viable. And indeed, it proved to be. From its one location in Oak Grove, Kentucky, the business expanded from grab-and-go meal pick-up and local online ordering, to a multi-location juice, smoothie, and CBD operation providing comprehensive health and wellness options in a one-stop-shop setting. In the four years since the business launched, the company has seen 40 percent year-over-year growth, has a more than 50 percent return customer rate, hired 28 employees, earned more than 300 4.8/5-star reviews online, and is on target to pass the $3 million mark in revenue this year.

The business's growth has been so incredible, in fact, that this week the couple launched the company's very first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic, part of the AngelList family of startups – and no small feat in itself. Republic selects just three percent of applicants to list on their SEC-registered funding platform, which presents carefully vetted opportunities to potential investors and gives founders the opportunity to source capital from anyone in the U.S.

True to form, the Grows are thinking big. Their campaign seeks to attract investors to support their goal of making Natural Selection a full-circle health and wellness franchise – to now include around-the-clock gym facilities, personal trainers, vitamin and supplement sales, and more. Investment opportunities are available ranging from $100 all the way up to $107K, providing investors the opportunity to have an equity stake in the future of their startup company.

"We've come a long way from cooking meals for fellow service members with hectic schedules out of our home kitchen. And though our scope has changed, our mission has not. We aim to make achieving a healthy lifestyle simpler and do it in a way that builds community and takes on the adult and childhood obesity rates head-on," stressed Adriana.

For more information, go to republic.co/natural-selection.

For media inquiries, contact: Alexander Grow at avgrow@naturalselectpreps.com or 951.329.1146

