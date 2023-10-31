Natural Skin Care Products Market is to grow by USD 4.77 billion from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural skin care products market is expected to grow by USD 4.77 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period. The growing prominence of social media influencers is notably driving the natural skin care products market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit skincare products may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Facial care and Body care), End-user (Women and Men), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Skin Care Products Market 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The facial care segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Products such as face creams, lotions, toners, exfoliators, and serums are included in the facial care category. They are primarily used in the fields of antiaging, skin whitening, and sun protection products. Besides that, skin care products are used to moisturize, hydrate, and provide the skin with a smooth, blemish-free appearance. Moreover, there is no paraben, fragrance, or any chemicals in the Natural Skin Care Products and these products add a luxurious feeling to them. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, consumers are known to be very familiar with the ingredients of personal care products. In general, they prefer products containing natural and organic ingredients and are willing to pay a premium for them. Furthermore, the market is generally well served by brands that focus on transparency about ingredient supply and environmental responsibility. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights 

The natural skin care products market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including AbbVie Inc., Amway Corp., and Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Bloomtown Ltd., Botanic Beauty LLC, FOM Cosmetics UK Ltd., Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., The Clorox Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Honest Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Weleda Group, and Yves Rocher Amerique du Nord Inc.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

