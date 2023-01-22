Natural Stone Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $37.9 Billion by 2026 at a 5.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Stone Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural stone market is expected to grow from $28.25 billion in 2021 to $30.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The natural stone market is expected to grow to $37.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the natural stone market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the natural stone market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of natural stones are marble, granite, limestone, and others. Marble refers to the metamorphic rock composed of calcite and dolomite. It is formed by the metamorphism of limestone and is commonly found in mountainous regions. Marble is used to enhance the aesthetic look of home decor and is commonly used in flooring, countertops, fireplace facing, windowsills, wall claddings, table tops, and other decoration applications. The different construction types include new construction and renovation. The natural stones are distributed through online channel and offline channel and applied in flooring, memorial arts, wall cladding, and other applications.

The increase in the number of constructions projects is driving the growth of the natural stones market. The construction sector refers to the organizations that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures. Natural stones in construction projects provide permanent natural building materials than other natural building materials, used in flooring, roofing, masonry, paving roads, and as aggregates for concrete. Additionally, natural stones are highly preferred in heavy engineering such as bridges, harbor walls, sea-side walls, ballast for railways, the foundation works, and others due to their strength, durability, and weather-resistance properties.

For instance, according to a report released in June 2021 by Canada's national statistical office, the investment in building construction rose from $14294 million in April 2019 to $19273 million in 2020. Therefore, the increase in the number of construction projects in the infrastructure sector is expected to propel the growth of the natural stones market going in the coming years.

Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the natural stones market going forward. Major companies operating in the natural stones sector are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their position.

For instance, in January 2022, Hafele GmbH & Co KG, a Germany-based manufacturer, and supplier of furniture fittings and architectural hardware, introduced Dekton, a commercial surface that incorporates components of metamorphic rocks, sand, soil, and even marine surfaces.

It uses super compacting technology to recreate and reimagine these characteristics as natural stone. Dekton surfaces provide higher resistance to abrasion and ultraviolet (UV) light which prevents them from fading or degrading over time and makes them an ideal surface for high-traffic areas and outdoors.



