Natural surfactants market: Driving factors, Industry challenges, Segmentation, Key vendor analysis, Leading countries, and Market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Surfactants Market 2023-2027

Natural surfactants market size & segmentation analysis

The natural surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,201.64 million. The natural surfactants market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the natural surfactants market is segmented into synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants.

Based on application, the market is segmented into detergents, personal care, industrial cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and others.

Based on geography, the Natural surfactants market is segmented into Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Natural surfactants market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the natural surfactants market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, and India (APAC); Argentina, Brazil, and Chile(South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa),

North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for natural surfactants in applications such as household detergents and cleaning agents, owing to consumer preference for natural liquid detergents over synthetic powder-based detergents, drive the market growth in the region.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for natural surfactants in applications such as household detergents and cleaning agents, owing to consumer preference for natural liquid detergents over synthetic powder-based detergents, drive the market growth in the region. Regulatory agencies are imposing stringent restrictions on synthetic and environmentally damaging surfactants. These factors are expected to drive the growth rate of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Natural surfactants market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the natural surfactants market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

Continuous generation of industrial waste is notably driving the natural surfactants market growth. Industrial activities lead to the generation of a large amount of waste. The continuous increase in industrial waste generation globally increases the need for natural surfactants, as industrial waste is a source of raw materials for the manufacturing of natural surfactants and is considered a renewable feedstock. Natural surfactants are produced from environment-friendly substrates such as agricultural and industrial waste products, crop residues, and waste generated by the vegetable oil processing and food processing industries. Thus, the high rate of generation of industrial waste is expected to increase the production of natural surfactants during the forecast period, which will fuel the market's growth.

However, the high cost of natural surfactants compared to synthetic surfactants may impede the natural surfactants market growth. Natural surfactants cost more than their synthetic counterparts due to the high cost of production, storage, and maintenance. The cost of extraction and the complexities involved further increase the cost of the product. In addition, due to the perishable nature of the product, proper storage conditions should be met during various stages, such as production, processing, distribution, and storage. This can significantly increase the cost of manufacturing natural surfactants. Such factors are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Natural surfactants market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the Natural surfactants market are Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Veda Oils, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Natural surfactants market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,201.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abitec, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Innospec Inc., Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Kensing LLC, KLK Oleo, NutraSkin USA, Pacmoore Products Inc., PCC Rokita SA, Sirius International BV, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Veda Oils Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global natural surfactants market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global natural surfactants market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Synthetic surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Synthetic surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Synthetic surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bio-based surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bio-based surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bio-based surfactants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bio-based surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bio-based surfactants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial cleaning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Oilfield chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Oilfield chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 120: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Clariant AG

Exhibit 130: Clariant AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Clariant AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Clariant AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Clariant AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Clariant AG - Segment focus

12.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 135: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 139: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 142: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.8 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Innospec Inc.

Exhibit 151: Innospec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Innospec Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Innospec Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Innospec Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Innospec Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Jiangsu WanQi Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 159: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Kensing LLC

Exhibit 163: Kensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 164: Kensing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Kensing LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Pacmoore Products Inc.

Exhibit 166: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pacmoore Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sirius International BV

Exhibit 169: Sirius International BV - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sirius International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Sirius International BV - Key offerings

12.16 Solvay SA

Exhibit 172: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 173: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 175: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.17 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 177: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

