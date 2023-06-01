Natural Surfactants Market to Grow USD 15650 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Natural Surfactants Market is Segmented by Type (Anionic Natural Surfactants, Nonionic Natural Surfactants, Cationic Natural Surfactants, Amphoteric Natural Surfactants), by Application (Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Detergents, Personal Care, Agricultural Chemicals, Oilfield Chemicals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global Natural Surfactants market was valued at USD 11470 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15650 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Natural Surfactants Market:

Due to increased industrialization and urbanization, the demand for the commodity has grown among industries. The market is expanding as a result of rising consumer demand for detergents and personal care items as well as stringent government restrictions on the use of conventional surfactants. The Natural Surfactants market is expanding as a result of rising R&D spending, technical developments, and applications in numerous sectors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NATURAL SURFACTANTS MARKET:

Surfactants have the ability to produce micelles that trap oil, dirt, or sebum because of their amphiphilic nature. It removes them from your skin's surface so they can simply be wiped off. They are included in goods including face washes, shampoos, and soaps. Due to their propensity to produce the largest foam and the finest cleaning power, anionic surfactants are the most widely utilized surfactants in detergent. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Natural Surfactants market.

Surfactants are used in cosmetics to clean, froth, thicken, emulsify, solubilize, increase penetration, have antibacterial actions, and provide other specific effects. Surfactant molecules' ability to coexist with both water and oil is the primary characteristic that makes them valuable as ingredients in cosmetic products. When creating skincare or haircare products with a surfactant foundation, natural and organic skincare formulators primarily use non-ionic surfactants. Due to their compatibility with various surfactant kinds, they first choose non-ionic surfactants. All the other groups we described in the previous chart get along well with non-ionic surfactants. Second, it is simple to formulate with non-ionic surfactants. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Natural Surfactants market.

In recent years, petroleum biotechnology has improved. This is a result of the rising petrochemical processes in the oil sector and the strong global demand for renewable technology. The petrochemical-based synthetic surfactants are widely used in the petroleum industry as mobilizing agents to enhance the availability or recovery of hydrocarbons and different extraction, handling, washing, and transportation applications. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Natural Surfactants market.

NATURAL SURFACTANTS MARKET SHARE

During the forecast period, the market for natural surfactants (bio-based surfactants) is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in APAC.

A Large Share of the Global Market Will Be Held by the Anionics Segment. Anionic surfactants dominate the surfactant market, which includes uses in dishwashing and laundry. The three most prevalent anionic surfactants in terms of volume are linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS), alcohol ether sulfates (AES), and alpha-olefin sulfonates (AOS). The two major sustainable anionic surfactants, alcohol ether sulfate (AES) and methyl ester sulfonate (MES), are produced from palm or coconut oil. MES can be used in place of LAS because it is biodegradable. AES can be used to replace ethylene-based surfactants and petroleum-based AES. Both MES and AES give detergents useful surfactant characteristics.

The sector for detergents held the biggest market share globally and is anticipated to expand quickly over the coming years. Due to the growing adoption of washing machines in developing nations, demand is anticipated to increase. A number of vendors set up factories in developing nations where there are abundant business opportunities in an effort to increase their footprint. The rising use of washing machines in homes in developing nations' economies supports this tendency. For instance, Indian consumers overwhelmingly favored fully automatic washing machines to semi-automatic ones. In general, urban areas have a higher need for washing machines than rural ones.

By Company

BASF

Dow

Air Products and Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Croda International

Kao Corporation

Sasol

India Glycols

Galaxy Surfactants

Akzonobel

Solvay

Enaspol

SOURCE Valuates Reports