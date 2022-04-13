Natural Sweeteners Market to exceed USD 5.5 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 10%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Natural Sweeteners market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Natural Sweeteners market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Natural Sweeteners market. The Natural Sweeteners market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Natural Sweeteners market at the global and regional levels. The Natural Sweeteners Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Increasing cases of obesity especially among young children are the major driving factor for increased adoption of natural sweeteners as table sugar alternatives. For instance, as per WorldAtlas, in 2019, 38 million children below the age of five were either obese or overweight. Moreover, obesity is responsible for close to 5 million deaths annually, or 8% of the global deaths in 2017, representing a 3.5% increase from 4.5% in 1990. However, the proportion varies across different continents. In 2017, over 15% of the deaths were attributed to obesity across North Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Central Asia because of its high prevalence.

Furthermore, natural sweeteners are sweeter than sugar and are fewer calories. Therefore, a very small amount of them is sufficient. For instance, Stevia is 50-350 times sweeter than table sugar and has zero calories. Similarly, monk fruit is 250 times sweeter than table sugar and has zero calories.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID19 has resulted in a profound re-evaluation of the advantages and costs of Natural Sweeteners. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in the supply chain worldwide. This has had a profound impact on Natural Sweeteners. The rising spread of the virus led to strict lockdown restrictions across many countries around the globe. The supply chain and logistics were harmed as a result of the closing of borders across numerous countries. For instance, as per ISM in 2020, there is a 14% increase in the number of 2019 supply chain disruptors which was 3,700. It has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the Natural Sweeteners market due to limited or non-availability of raw material transport and disruption in service providers. This aspect led to a decrease in the growth rate of the natural sweeteners market.

The food and beverage industry, on the other hand, was excluded from the lockdown limitations. As a result, there were only minor growth hiccups during the rigorous lockdown period. For instance, the global market for non-alcoholic beverages was valued at $1.03 trillion in 2020, a reduction of roughly $100 billion from 2019.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Stevia

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Sweet proteins

Other types

Based on type, the global market is fragmented into stevia, sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, erythritol, sweet proteins, and other types. The Sorbitol segment dominated the market with a share of 48% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its varied functional properties such as helping in maintaining shelf life, appearance, the texture of foods, offering medicinal qualities, and helping in retaining moisture.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Bakery products

Confectioneries & gums

Spreads

Beverages

Dairy products

Frozen desserts

Tabletop sweeteners

Pharmaceutical products

Other applications

Further based on application, the market is fragmented into bakery products, confectioneries & gums, spreads, beverages, dairy products, frozen desserts, tabletop sweeteners, pharmaceutical products, and others. In 2020, confectioneries & gums accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 33% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to low cost, readily available, and easy use during processing.

By End-Users, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Direct sales

Other end-use sectors

Based on end-users, the market is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, direct sales, and others. In 2020, the food & beverage segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 83% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to the growing demand from end consumers resulting in a shift among manufacturers for the choice of their ingredients in the food & beverage sector.

Natural Sweeteners Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Natural Sweeteners market with almost US$ 1.3 billion in revenue in 2020 on account of the rising health among consumers which results in an increased demand for healthy products. As consumers are becoming more health-conscious, the demand for low sugar drinks and low-calorie content is increasing.

The major players targeting the market include

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill

Roquette Frères

FoodChem International Corporation

PureCircle Ltd

Whole Earth Brands

Saganà Association

Pyure Brands LLC

Stevia Hub India

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Natural Sweeteners market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Natural Sweeteners market?

Which factors are influencing the Natural Sweeteners market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Natural Sweeteners market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Natural Sweeteners market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Natural Sweeteners market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

