Natural Topical Pain-Reliever Proflexa Receives Official OTC Status

The Holistic Pain Solution Has the FDA Seal of Approval Even as It Continues to Garner Praise From Sinoveda's Rapidly Growing U.S. Customer Base

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is a Canadian-based health-science brand that is blazing an innovative trail toward the future of healthcare. The company has developed its patented PPT® technology, which utilizes a combination of in-vitro and in-silico testing, bringing the power of AI and machine learning to bear on the concept of natural and holistic medicine. One of Sinoveda's most popular PPT®-validated formulas thus far is its topical pain relief product Proflexa .

"In essence, our goal is to bring together the wisdom of Eastern medicine and the precision of Western pharmaceutical science," says company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, "Proflexa is the perfect example of this powerful union of the Eastern and Western approaches to healthcare."

Proflexa draws on the potent natural power of seven traditional medicinal herbs, including Clove, Dang Gui, Frankincense, and Hong Hua. These have been formulated for maximum synergistic potency through Sinoveda's PPT® technology, creating a precise, effective, and reproducible botanically-based product in the process.

Proflexa's efficacy is well-documented. For example, one 60-patient survey conducted early on found that 90% of the subjects reported effective pain relief while using the topical. Since that time, the stream of feedback from active users continues to send a strong message of the product's ability to do what it says on the label. "Your product is a lifesaver!!" says Graceanne Pezzino Sweeney, a regular patron and consistent user of Sinoveda products, "I use it 2x a day, and it has alleviated pain and discomfort. It also gives me more mobility. Thank you." There are countless others like Sweeney with similar messages of hopefulness as they use Proflexa to reclaim a pain-free lifestyle on a daily basis.

In October of 2022, Proflexa officially received its NDC (National Drug Code) on the FDA website, formalizing its U.S. availability as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug. The potent natural pain-relief solution is already available on Amazon, where it steadily garners praise and positive feedback as a growing audience continues to become aware of the life-changing product.

About Sinoveda:

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists, doctors, and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

Contact:

KENDAL SCOTT

Marketing & Administrative Assistant

O• (780) 466-0086 | C• (780) 394-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Sinoveda