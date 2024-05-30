Natural Vitality Announces Donation to Open Paths Counseling Center as part of Mental Health Awareness Month

The magnesium supplement brand will donate $100,000 to the LA-based nonprofit to provide mental health access for South Los Angeles residents.

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To close out Mental Health Awareness Month, wellness supplement brand Natural Vitality announced a donation and content partnership with Open Paths Counseling Center. The Los Angeles-based non-profit organization focuses on providing mental health support for the city's under-resourced and marginalized communities, helping bring to life Natural Vitality's mission to make mental wellbeing resources more accessible.

Natural Vitality will be donating $100,000, which will provide over 1,500 hours of free therapy for LA community members in need. This will be provided through the hiring of three additional therapists of color at Open Paths Counseling Center. Beginning in May, this year-long partnership will also feature content that aims to de-stigmatize seeking mental health support and drive awareness of the importance of mental health accessibility for diverse communities.

"Natural Vitality is excited to support an organization that is focused on enabling mental health access for under-resourced communities," said Nicole Ng, Marketing Lead at Natural Vitality. "The brand recognizes how important it is for all communities to have access to mental health resources, which includes therapists who reflect and understand their experiences."

While serving the whole Los Angeles County, Open Paths Counseling Center prioritizes the residents of South Los Angeles, who may be experiencing financial, geographic, and cultural barriers to therapy more than other parts of Los Angeles - with a majority of clients living below the poverty line, 86% of clients identifying as people of color, and approximately 18% also identifying as LGBTQ+/QTPOC. Working with therapists who share a racial or cultural background also helps to destigmatize therapy for clients - thus helping to bridge the equity gap.

"The South Los Angeles community is an example of what I have coined as a 'therapy desert' - there is a critical shortage of psychotherapists that are geographically available and affordable to residents in this neighborhood who prefer in-person therapy," said Sierra Smith, Executive Director of Open Paths Counseling Center. "Natural Vitality's partnership will help us provide the community with much-needed therapists who come from the communities they serve and are trained in models and modalities that are designed to support our clientele in culturally appropriate ways."

About Open Paths Counseling Center

Open Paths Counseling Center's mission is to meet the evolving mental health needs of the community through quality counseling for individuals and families at affordable fees; free therapy programs for at-risk children and youth in local schools; and a highly-respected therapist training program. They recruit pre-licensed therapists who are reflective of the clients and communities they serve, and train them through a culturally affirmative lens. Open Paths Counseling Center's goal is to eliminate the three primary barriers to therapy for historically marginalized communities - cultural barriers, financial barriers and geographic barriers - in order to ensure that all Angelenos have access to mental health care when they are in times of need.

