Natural Way Food Group Closes Oversubscribed Growth Equity Round Led by Tusk Private Investment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayetteville, Arkansas based start-up Natural Way Food Group has secured $1 million to accelerate their continued growth. The capital raise was led by Tusk Private Investment, a private investment firm with offices in Dallas and Northwest Arkansas focused on investing in and supporting top-tier operators in high-growth businesses.

Natural Way Food Group manufactures, sells, and distributes clean, sustainable nut butter products that are currently sold by Amazon and in select Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway/Albertsons, Sprouts, Central Market, and Harps stores. The company was founded in 2017 by brothers Austin and Quinn Simkins armed with a family peanut butter recipe and a passion for health and sustainability. The Natural Way brand offers the first and only nut butters on the market today made with olive oil, a healthier and more sustainable alternative to palm oil, which currently dominates the shelves and can be devastating to the environment.

"This capital raise will allow Natural Way Food Group to invest in all facets of our business," says co-founder Austin Simkins. "We feel great about our current product portfolio and retailer partnerships. We are excited to be able to expand distribution and deliver more healthy and sustainable products to market. We are also focused on investing in people, filling important positions and expanding our already great team."

Tusk Managing Partner, Aaron Pierce commented "Natural Way is truly representative of the type of businesses we're looking to invest in and partner with," added Aaron Pierce. "Founders, Austin and Quinn Simkins, have developed a category leading product that tastes exceptional and is both healthier for you and better for the environment. The unique combination of talented founders of a well-run family business, doubling revenues annually with a superior product, in a growing category segment is rare to find and we're excited to grow Natural Way and support their continued expansion over the coming years."

About Natural Way

Natural Way Food Group was founded in 2017 by Austin and Quinn Simkins located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Natural Way is the only brand of nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil or hydrogenated oils. Natural Way prides itself on being a healthy brand that promotes sustainability through the use of sustainable ingredients and responsible sourcing of input goods to provide the customer with the best quality product. For more information, visit www.naturalwayfoodgroup.com, or email Austin Simkins at [email protected].

About Tusk Private Investment

Tusk Private Investment is a private investment firm with offices in Dallas, Texas and Northwest Arkansas, focused on investing in, acquiring, and scaling privately held operating businesses. Tusk provides both patient and flexible capital while equipping teams with the resources required to take their company to new heights. Tusk considers both majority control and minority growth capital transactions in a variety of industries including e-commerce, consumer package goods, business and home services with a focus on the Heartland of the United States. For more information, visit www.tuskinvestment.com.

