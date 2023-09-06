NATURALENA FOUNDATION AND THE METROPOLITAN DETROIT DIAPER BANK

DETROIT, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naturalena Foundation is delivering on its mission to ensure all families and individuals have access to safe sanitary products by supporting community-led charitable organizations.

The Foundation's latest donation of 2,856 Veeda period pads, 2,412 Happy Little Campers diapers, and 7,776 Happy Little Campers baby wipes will contribute to the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank women's pad and baby diaper distribution effort on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Diapers and other basic sanitary products are a significant cost for families in Detroit with one baby needing an average of $100 worth of diapers per month. The cost burden means that about 1 in 3 parents across the U.S. are unable to afford an adequate supply to maintain infant hygiene.

Adrian Forsyth, CEO and Co-Founder of Naturalena Brands:

"The Naturalena Foundation welcomes this opportunity to provide high quality and natural products in support of the vital work the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank does to support families across the city.

"Their mission is our mission: to change lives by providing access to safe, clean sanitary products which are all too often denied to the most vulnerable in our communities.

"These pads, diapers and baby wipes will help keep moms and babies cleaner as well as ease the financial strain that buying these essential products causes many families in the Detroit community."

Veronica Claybrone, Founder of Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Naturalena Foundation as a partner because their donation will be a huge boost for Detroit families who need a helping hand.

"We are a volunteer-driven organization that relies on donations to make sure folks in this area are supplied with diapers, incontinence and period products that all babies, women and community elders need.

"We're committed to keeping Metro Detroiters clean, healthy and dry. Our goal is not just to pass out supplies but to make parents aware of the support that is out there."

For more information or to attend the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank drive at 1pm on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 contact Sheradyn Holderhead sheradyn.holderhead@bondipartners.com

