Naturalena Foundation improving access to essential baby care in Ohio

News provided by

Naturalena Brands Foundation

03 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

LANCASTER, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naturalena Foundation is partnering with Bottoms Up Diaper Bank to deliver on their shared mission to help all families and babies to be healthy with access to safe sanitary products.

The Foundation's latest donation of almost 500,000 Happy Little Campers baby wipes (valued at more than $69,000) will contribute to Bottoms Up Diaper Bank's distribution efforts which support 85 community partners across the state which each deliver vital supplies and services to single mothers.

Diapers and other essentials including baby wipes are a significant cost for families in Ohio with one baby needing an average of $100 worth of diapers per month. The cost burden means that about 1 in 2 parents across the U.S. are unable to afford an adequate supply to maintain infant hygiene.

Adrian Forsyth, CEO and Co-Founder of Naturalena Brands:
"The Naturalena Foundation is delighted to have the opportunity to provide high quality and natural products to support the vital work Tim and Jo Welsh do through the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank to support families across Ohio.

"Supporting organizations like Bottoms Up helps Naturalena to deliver on our mission to change lives by providing access to safe, clean sanitary products which are all too often denied to the most vulnerable in our communities.

"Baby wipes help keep babies clean and dry which is vital for them to be healthy. Our donation will help ease the financial strain that buying these essential products causes many families in the Ohio community."

Tim Welsh, Founder of BottomsUp Diaper Bank:
"We are thrilled to welcome the Naturalena Foundation as a partner because their donation will be a huge boost for Ohio families who need a helping hand.

"When babies are not clean and dry, they have all kinds of physical and psychological ramifications. Parents who can't afford enough safe, clean, and sanitary product to care for their babies often faced with missing work and other responsibilities that effect their entire day-to-day life.

"As a volunteer-driven organization we rely on donations to make sure families are supplied with essential products and we see the difference these products make in the lives of those we reach."

For more information contact Sheradyn Holderhead [email protected]

SOURCE Naturalena Brands Foundation

