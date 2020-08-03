Naturally Derived* Haircare Brand Better Natured™ Launches Radiantly Vibrant Hair Color Range

Tested in a Green Circle™ Salon by licensed stylists to ensure professional-level results, this liquid-crème formula is gentle on your hair and scalp and allows you the versatility to customize shades, while mixing with either a bottle or bowl and brush. The Better Natured™ hair color range provides rich, dimensional color that lasts for up to 8 weeks and ensures impeccable, 360°gray coverage while leaving hair so dramatically conditioned it's soft and silky smooth to the touch.

"When we started creating Better Natured hair color, we heard people's frustration about having to choose between naturally-derived products and vibrant results. We vowed to help put an end to that sacrifice. So we committed to crafting a color with the highest number of naturally-derived ingredients possible and amazing vibrancy, coverage and long-lastingness – all the qualities you expect from professional color," said Elizabeth Kenny, Vice President of Marketing & Creative.

Continuing to serve as Lead Ambassador for Better Natured™ will be Celebrity Hairstylist Marcus Francis.

"I'm excited for everyone to try this new naturally-derived* color range! Summer is the perfect time to experiment with your hair and find a new color. Not only is the new Better Natured color collection easy to use at home, it provides you with the same professional results and 'good for your hair' formulations that make the styling and wet line ranges so great," says Celebrity Hairstylist & Brand Ambassador, Marcus Francis.

To coincide with the launch of the color range, Better Natured™ will also officially kickstart their partnership with SHOWFIELDS, a revolutionary retail concept that reimagines how shoppers interact with brands by taking online-only brands offline and allowing consumers to experience them through a unique combination of retail and interactive art exhibitions.

Better Natured™ color launches with 26 boldly beautiful shades ranging from classic neutrals like black, brown and blonde to flashy fashionable shades including red, violet, silver and blue designed to help you find a fierce, fresh new look just in time for summer!

*We use the Global ISO Standard 16128 which defines naturally-derived as a plant or mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing. In the Better Natured Hair Color line, the percent naturally-derived ranges from 87% - 92% depending on the shade.

$25.00 for a complete color kit that includes your shade, developer and application accessories. If ordered before September 30th , consumers receive a $19.99 introductory price.

Availability: www.BetterNatured.com

Better Natured™ gives YOU the power to experiment with professional-level hair care that delivers clean formulas and "OMG" results. We do it by choosing a synergistic blend of naturally-derived* ingredients plus purely-science synthetics that work together to deliver high-performance, salon-gorgeous results because we know that there's no point in "natural" if it leaves your locks looking blah. (Hey, we're just being honest. It's kind of our thing!).

